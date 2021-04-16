Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Q2 index outlook DJIA Nasdaq DAX and FTSE

Matt Weller
Escrito por : ,  Jefe de Investigación de Mercados
16-04-2021 10:51:00
The entire developed world is approaching the proverbial light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel, albeit at dramatically different rates. Not surprisingly, forward-looking index traders have priced in the likelihood of a strong recovery in major US and European economies, so readers watching the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq 100, the FTSE 100, or the DAX should keep a close eye on the economic data on both sides of the Atlantic as we move through Q2.

Q2 economic outlook: Europe expected to lag

In a moment unprecedented in the history of economic history, everyone on the planet realized that the global economy would enter a deep recession in the same 1-week window last March. Policymakers across the developed world flipped the fiscal and monetary stimulus faucets wide open to try to soften the blow, but it was ultimately the scientists who have come riding to the rescue to limit the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now as the world turns its eyes toward recovery, the question becomes: Which nations will recover first? Based on vaccination rates, the US and UK are running in parallel to lead the developed world, with the EU struggling to secure and distribute enough vaccinations to keep pace with their Anglo rivals. As noted above, the timeline is critical: If Europe isn’t able to vaccinate a sufficient proportion of its population ahead of the hugely-important summer/tourism season, it risks falling further behind and missing out on its share of the huge glut of savings that consumers have built up over the course of the pandemic.

According to the most recent IMF growth forecasts, issued at the end of January, the US, UK and German economies are expected to grow at the following rates in 2021:

  • US: 5.1%
  • UK: 4.5%
  • Germany: 3.5%
    • Broader Euro Area for reference: 4.2%

Of course, economic growth alone isn’t the sole driver of index values, so we also wanted to look at the valuations of our four most-traded indices (all data courtesy of Eikon):

Index

P/E ratio

Dividend yield

DJIA

25

1.9%

Nasdaq 100

39

1.2%

FTSE 100

20

3.2%

DAX

23

2.4%

These high-level figures, not surprisingly, show that the traders are already pricing in an expected outperformance of the US economy over Europe, though based solely on these two variables, the UK’s FTSE 100 is perhaps the most attractive given its low valuation and optimistic near-term economic outlook. Below, we highlight a couple of critical themes and the key technical levels to watch on each index this quarter:

Q2 outlook: Dow Jones Industrial Average

The benchmark 30-stock US index serves as the de facto “stock market” for most Americans, and by that measure, things have been going pretty well over the last year. While the DJIA has missed out on some of the most extreme winners over the past year like Tesla Motors (TSLA) and Gamestop (GME), it’s nonetheless managed to gain more than 40% over the last year alone. Looking ahead, the index remains within a healthy uptrend, with prices consistently finding support on any short-term dips toward the 50-day EMA (currently near 32,500). As long as this general technical structure remains in place, the path of least resistance for the DJIA will remain to the topside for a continued to march to new record highs.

Market chart of Dow Jones Industrial Av Index Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Q2 outlook: Nasdaq 100

In contrast to its stodgier US rival, the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 saw a far more impressive rally off the pandemic lows, though prices have struggled a bit to keep pace over the last couple quarters. As we go to press, the index is testing its previous record high near 13,900, and the outcome of this test could set the tone for the rest of the quarter. A clean breakout to record highs could pave the way for a “catch-up rally toward 15,000+ in short order, whereas a failure to break resistance could lead to a pullback toward the 50-day EMA near 13,000 or lower as traders rotate away from technology names and into more traditional “reopening trades.”

Market chart of NASDAQ100. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Q2 outlook: FTSE 100

Moving across the pond, the most-traded UK index is still trading well below its all-time high, in contrast to the major US indices. That said, the price action at time of writing is noteworthy: after consolidating in the upper-6000s for all of Q1, the FTSE is finally peeking above the psychologically significant 7,000 level. To the topside, the next resistance level to watch will be previous-support-turned-resistance at 7,100 as the last hurdle before a potential retest of the record highs in the upper-7,000s. Meanwhile, the index could find support at its rising 50-day EMA, currently in the 6,750 area, on any short-term dips. A break below the year-to-date low in the 6400 would erase the medium-term bullish bias.

Market chart of UK100 Index. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Q2 outlook: DAX

Germany’s benchmark index has seen its performance fall somewhere in the middle of its UK and US rivals: the DAX has seen an impressive nearly 50% rally over the last year to record highs, but it hasn’t quite kept up with the Dow or Nasdaq 100 over that period, perhaps due to the continent’s more tepid policy response and vaccination rollout woes. From a technical perspective, the DAX is relatively overbought at the moment, signaling that the index may be due for a near-term pause, but from a bigger picture perspective, the longer-term uptrend appears healthy, so traders may look to buy the DAX on any near-term dips below 15,000:

Market chart of DAX index. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Learn more about index trading opportunities.



          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.