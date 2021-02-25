Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Stronger US rates and weaker stocks push USDMXN higher

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
25-02-2021 17:36:00
3 Visitas a la página
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

US interest rates have been moving higher as of late and today, it weighed on stocks. Major indexes, such as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, were down nearly 3%-4%.  Emerging markets tend to move lower in a risk off environment.  As a result of risk off, emerging markets currencies also took a hit. (USD/EM currency higher).   One of these pairs is the USD/MXN, which broke out above key resistance.

USD/MXN had been in a descending wedge since putting in highs on April 6th, 2020.  The pair moved to new lows on January 20th of 19.5491 and has been moving higher since.  On February 19th, USD/MXN broke higher above the top, downward sloping trendline of a long-term, descending wedge.  Today the pair broke through the first horizontal resistance above the wedge near 20.8451. 

Chart analysis shows Stronger US Rates And Weaker Stocks Push USD vs MXN Higher. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe, after price broke out of the longer-term descending wedge, USD/MXN moved up to 20.5994 and pulled back to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of January 20th to the highs of January 29th, forming a new, shorter-term wedge. Price moved higher to the horizontal resistance at 20.8451, and today finally broke through.  However, notice that the RSI is diverging with price, an indication that price may be ready for a pullback.

Market chart shows Stronger US Rates And Weaker Stocks Push USD vs MXN Higher. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

If yields remain strong and the stock market remains weak, USD/MXN may continue higher.  Resistance above is at today’s highs near 20.9031. On the daily timeframe, the next revel of resistance is at the 200 Day Moving Average near 21.2388, then the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the April 2020 to the January 29th lows near 21.9351.  Support below is at the 20 .8451 horizontal support, then the lows low the short-term wedge near 19.8915 and finally the lows from January 20th at 19.5491.

Watch tot see if there follow through selling on Friday in stocks and bonds. 

Note that Friday is end of month, so there may be some funky flows coming through the markets, particularly around the 11:00am EST fix.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Tags relacionados forex MXN USD Stocks

Últimas noticias

Nasdaq 100: Apple supera las expectativas de ganancias gracias las ventas de iPhone
Hoy 11:49 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: Oro y USD/CAD en el foco
Hoy 11:35 a.m.
Nasdaq 100: ¿Apple informará por segundo trimestre consecutivo menores ingresos y ganancias?
mayo 2, 2023 09:31 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: EUR/USD y FTSE en el foco
mayo 2, 2023 09:15 a.m.
Dow Jones: las acciones caen frente a la inflación
abril 28, 2023 02:52 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y FTSE en el foco
abril 27, 2023 01:16 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
Federico Canut
abril 19, 2023 10:55 a.m.
    La inflación de México retrocede después de un sorpresivo aumento de tasas
    Joe Perry
    febrero 24, 2023 10:17 a.m.
      Peso mexicano gana fuerza tras la subida de Banxico de la tasa de interés en 50 puntos
      Federico Canut
      febrero 10, 2023 03:36 p.m.
        El dólar se mantiene mientras las acciones suben
        Fawad Razaqzada
        febrero 9, 2023 02:33 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.