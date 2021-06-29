Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Swedens in trouble and it has nothing to do with Euro 2020

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
29-06-2021 13:20:00
7 Visitas a la página
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

Sweden may be playing for a chance to advance in the Euro 2020, however the futbol team can’t help the current situation on the political pitch. Sweden’s prime minister Stefan Lofven has resigned after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament.  Talks will begin shortly to try and form a new government.  If a new government can’t be formed after 4 attempts, snap elections will be held.  Lofven felt this was the best decision for the country, as he felt a majority of the country did not want snap elections, especially with the possibility of an increase in coronavirus cases moving into the fall.  Still, as of July 1st, Sweden will  remove restrictions on restaurants and bars, allow 3,000 spectators in outdoor areas, and allow US tourists to visit the country.

In addition, Sweden’s Riksbank meets this week for their interest rate decision meeting.  Expectations are for the central bank to leave rates unchanged at 0% and to keep asset purchases within current levels of SEK 700 billion.  However, economic data has been stronger as of late and inflation has been kept in line.  Riksbank members may decide to increase their growth forecasts.

Like USD/CHF, USD/SEK has a strong correlation to the DXY.  The current correlation coefficient between the US Dollar Index and USD/SEK is +0.98.  A reading of +1.00 would mean there is a perfect positive correlation between the 2 assets.  +0.98 is pretty close!  USD/SEK had been moving lower since putting in pandemic highs in March 2020, near 10.5015.  The pair formed a descending wedge and began moving higher above the downward sloping trendline in early February. 

Chart analysis shows Sweden's In Trouble And It Has Nothing To Do With EUR 2020. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

What is the US Dollar Index  (DXY)?

On a 240-minute timeframe, the pair peaked on March 30th and began moving lower, forming a smaller, but similar descending wedge.  The pair broke higher on June 11th  and retraced to 8.64, or just above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs on March 30th to the lows of June 11th, before pulling back in a pennant formation. Notice the RSI was in overbought territory and needed to unwind.   On Monday, USD/SEK moved higher out of the pennant is and moving towards it target.  The target for a pennant formation is the length of the pennant ”pole” added to the breakout point from the pennant, which in this case is near 8.8537.

Chart shows the warning signs a decline of Sweden's SEK against the USD. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Resistance is just above at the June 21st highs near 8.64, ahead of horizontal resistance from the March 30th highs of 8.7450.  Support is at the top descending wedge of the pennant near 8.4463 and then the bottom trendline of the pennant near 8.4150.  Horizontal support below crosses at 8.3637.

With the current political situation in Sweden and the Riksbank meeting this week, USD/SEK could be in for some volatility.  Add in the target from the pennant, as well as the correlation with DXY, (oh, and don’t forget possible month-end/quarter-end volatility) and USD/SEK may be on the move sooner than later!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Tags relacionados forex Riksbank Coronavirus Trade Ideas

Últimas noticias

Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
abril 21, 2023 03:54 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y Petróleo en el foco
abril 21, 2023 01:45 p.m.
Acciones de Tesla caen un 5% con los recortes de precios afectando los márgenes
abril 20, 2023 01:34 p.m.
Nvidia se sube a la ola de la Inteligencia Artificial
abril 20, 2023 10:46 a.m.
Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
abril 19, 2023 11:10 a.m.
¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
abril 19, 2023 10:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
Federico Canut
abril 19, 2023 10:55 a.m.
    La inflación de México retrocede después de un sorpresivo aumento de tasas
    Joe Perry
    febrero 24, 2023 10:17 a.m.
      Peso mexicano gana fuerza tras la subida de Banxico de la tasa de interés en 50 puntos
      Federico Canut
      febrero 10, 2023 03:36 p.m.
        El dólar se mantiene mientras las acciones suben
        Fawad Razaqzada
        febrero 9, 2023 02:33 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.