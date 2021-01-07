Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Tokyo State of Emergency due to Covid Where does Yen go from here USDJPY EURJPY

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
07-01-2021 16:07:00
12 Visitas a la página
Imagen destacada de la bandera japonesa utilizada en los artículos de noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

Japan has declared a second State of Emergency for Tokyo and 10 surrounding areas, which will last 1 month, amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the nation’s capital.  Although Tokyo isn’t heading into full lockdown mode, the capital city has set curfews at restaurants and bars and will limit capacity at large events to 5,000 people.  As a result,  the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan, and Japan’s Financial Services Agency met to ensure the stability of the Yen and remind everyone that they are “vigilant” of exchange rates.  This meeting helped cause a selloff in Yen pairs.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY has been moving lower (Yen strengthening) since the pandemic highs in mid-March when it traded as high as 111.71.  More recently, the pair has been trading in a descending wedge and traded as low as 102.59 yesterday.  Today, USD/JPY broke higher through the downward sloping top trendline of  the descending wedge. 

Chart analysis of USD/JPY. Published in January 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The target level on the breakout of a descending wedge is a 100% retracement of the wedge, or near 105.67.  But USD/JPY has plenty of work to do to get back to that level.  On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/JPY is banging up against horizontal resistance and prior highs from December 20th, 2020, near 103.85.  Above there, resistance is at the 50% retracement level and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 24th, 2020 highs to the January 6th lows at 104.12 and 104.50, respectively.  Watch for sellers to come in and try and push the pair lower near these levels.  If higher prices can not be sustained, support is at the top trendline of the wedge near 103.50. Below there, price can fall back to January 6th lows near 102.59.

Chart analysis of USD/JPY. Published in January 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/JPY

Contrary to USD/JPY, EUR/JPY has been moving higher off its lows since early May 2020, near 114.39.  More recently,  the pair has been forming a flag pattern and today, broke higher out of the flag and above long-term horizontal resistance at 127.25. 

Chart analysis of EUR/JPY. Published in January 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The target for the breakout of a flag is the length of the “pole” and add it to the breakout point of the flag. (The more conservative approach for a target is to measure the breakout point from the bottom trendline of the flag, as shown here.)  In this case, the target is near 130.00.  Horizontal resistance sits just above at 127.86. Support is at the breakout level near 127.25, then the bottom of the flag near 125.75. Below there is horizontal support near 125.12.  Watch for buyers to enter on dips near any of these levels to add to long positions.

Chart analysis of EUR/JPY. Published in January 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

If the coronavirus continues to spread in Japan, there will undoubtedly be additional measures taken by the government.  If that is the case, watch for additional rhetoric by the BOJ, MOF, and government officials trying to talk down the value of the Yen!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Tags relacionados forex JPY Coronavirus BoJ

Últimas noticias

Horario de las bolsas mundiales: ¿A qué hora abre y cierran las bolsas?
marzo 29, 2023 02:35 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y USD/JPY
marzo 28, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Mercados Europeos: WTI vuelve a superar los USD $70 y el yen se mantiene firme
marzo 28, 2023 08:50 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: DAX y GBP/USD
marzo 27, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

La inflación de México retrocede después de un sorpresivo aumento de tasas
Joe Perry
febrero 24, 2023 10:17 a.m.
    Peso mexicano gana fuerza tras la subida de Banxico de la tasa de interés en 50 puntos
    Federico Canut
    febrero 10, 2023 03:36 p.m.
      El dólar se mantiene mientras las acciones suben
      Fawad Razaqzada
      febrero 9, 2023 02:33 p.m.
        USD/MXN cae a mínimos semanales tras discurso de Powell
        Federico Canut
        febrero 8, 2023 01:44 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.