Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Top US Stocks to Watch Before the Bell GameStop Apple and Amazon

Josh Warner
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
08-04-2021 10:04:00
6 Visitas a la página
bandera de Estados Unidos para destacar contenido relacionado con los mercados estadounidenses que se negocian en FOREX.com
Josh Warner
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

GameStop

GameStop has said it plans to appoint billionaire Ryan Cohen, its single largest shareholder, as its chairman following its annual general meeting on June 9.

The announcement came as part of a wider management shake-up as it also prepares to welcome Larry Cheng, co-founder of investment firm Volition Capital, and Yang Xu, the senior vice president of global finance at Kraft Heinz, to its board.

GameStop also said it intends to pay all its directors in stock going forward and that all compensation will be cut by 28% from last year.

Apple

Apple has argued it has plenty of competition in the video game market to defend itself against allegations from Fortnite-maker Epic Games that it holds a monopoly.

The pair are locked in a legal battle after Epic sued Apple last year and accused the iPhone maker of anticompetitive practices by controlling what software its 1 billion-plus users have access to and using this to charge commissions to developers that they can’t get around. Apple’s latest filing on Thursday denied those allegations and claimed there are plenty of other companies vying for transactions in the video game market, including game console makers Microsoft and Nintendo, and that there are ways for users to pay developers directly for their software through the use of tools like virtual tokens.

Amazon

A ballot of Amazon workers in Alabama is being closely watched as it could lead to the company’s first US facility being unionised.

Around 5,800 workers at its facility in Bessemer in Alabama are able to vote on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). If the ballot passes, then it could become the first Amazon site to be unionised in the country. The RWDSU said the turnout was around 55% of the workers, or 3,200 of them, as votes start to be counted today.

Tesla

Tesla is reported to be searching for sites to open three showrooms in India as it prepares to enter the country by importing its Model 3 sedan as early as mid-2021 in hopes of attracting the country’s richer population.

Reuters said the electric carmaker is scouting for prospective sites in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and has hired a former executive of Invest India, charged with promoting investment into the country, to help make a smooth entry after registering its business in January.

Separate reports from Reuters said Tesla has also complained that it is still waiting for final approval of its new plant in Germany after submitting its application over 16 months ago.

Facebook

The Federal Trade Commission has asked a federal court to dismiss Facebook’s application for lawsuits aimed at breaking the social media giant up to be thrown out.

The FTC and a number of US states have argued Facebook should be broken up because it bought Instagram and Whatsapp to swallow up potential rivals and enforce a monopoly. Facebook argues the ‘relentless criticism’ of the business is related to matters ‘entirely unrelated to antitrust concerns’ and has asked for the cases to be thrown out.

CureVac

CureVac said it expects to secure European approval for its coronavirus vaccine before the end of June.

The company’s chief executive Franz-Werner Haas said it was close to recruiting the people needed for its Phase 3 clinical trial and that it expects to secure approval in Europe soon after due to the need for more vaccines to meet demand. He said the data needed to be given the green light should be ready by the end of April or early May, paving the way for approval to be awarded before the end of the second quarter.

CureVac has already started producing its vaccine despite the fact it is yet to be approved, meaning it should be able to supply significant amounts in quick fashion. The EU has pre-ordered 225 million doses and has an option to buy another 180 million.

Eli Lilly

An arthritis drug developed by Eli Lilly and Incyte has failed to meet its goal in a late-stage study, casting doubt over its effectiveness.

Baricitinib, a rheumatoid arthritis drug, had already been given emergency approval in the US to be used in combination with another drug named remdesvir to help treat coronavirus patients that were struggling to breathe on their own.

Earnings calendar: Constellation Brands, ConAgra Brands and Fast Retailing

Today’s earnings calendar is light. Alcoholic drinks giant Constellation Brands is due to release fourth quarter results, ConAgra Brands will release third quarter results and Fast Retailing will publish results for the second quarter of its financial year.

How to trade top US stocks

You can trade a variety of stocks with Forex.com. Follow these easy steps to start trading the opportunities with US stocks today.

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Tags relacionados Equities Stocks

Últimas noticias

Horario de las bolsas mundiales: ¿A qué hora abre y cierran las bolsas?
marzo 29, 2023 02:35 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y USD/JPY
marzo 28, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Mercados Europeos: WTI vuelve a superar los USD $70 y el yen se mantiene firme
marzo 28, 2023 08:50 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: DAX y GBP/USD
marzo 27, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Horario de las bolsas mundiales: ¿A qué hora abre y cierran las bolsas?
Rebecca Cattlin
marzo 29, 2023 02:35 p.m.
    Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
    Joshua Warner
    marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
      Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
      Joshua Warner
      marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.
        Reddit y las “acciones memes” | ¿Qué son y cuáles están en tendencia?
        Joshua Warner
        marzo 15, 2023 03:09 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.