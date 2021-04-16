Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Top US Stocks to Watch Before the Bell Morgan Stanley BNY Mellon and NXP

Josh Warner
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
16-04-2021 10:25:00
0 Visitas a la página
bandera de Estados Unidos para destacar contenido relacionado con los mercados estadounidenses que se negocian en FOREX.com
Josh Warner
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley said profits surged higher in the first quarter of 2021, smashing expectations, as an explosion in deal making benefited its investment banking division and heightened trading activity boosted its securities division. The company said net income attributable to shareholders jumped to $2.19 per share from just $1.01 a year ago. That was well ahead of the $1.70 forecast by analysts.

Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon also beat expectations after reporting revenue of $3.92 billion and EPS of 97 cents in the first quarter. Although that beat analyst expectations for $3.85 billion in revenue and EPS of 87 cents, it represented a 5% year-on-year fall in revenue and an 8% drop in earnings.

Citigroup

Citigroup is hiring 300 relationship managers in Hong Kong as part of plans to triple the number of clients and double the amount of assets under management for its wealth division in Asia. The news comes the day after Citigroup said it was withdrawing from 13 consumer banking markets across Asia and Europe to instead focus on Asia.

PNC Financial

PNC Financial’s first-quarter earnings came in considerably higher than expected while revenue was broadly in line with estimates. First-quarter revenue of $4.10 billion and earnings per share of $4.10 compared to analyst expectations for revenue of $4.10 billion and EPS of $2.75.

Stellantis and NXP Semiconductors

A federal judge will decide later today whether an emergency order should be granted to force NXP Semiconductors to supply chips to a supplier of carmaker Stellantis, amid a global supply shortage.

JVIS-USA has claimed that it will have to shut its Detroit factory if it does not secure the chips it needs to help control the heating, cooling and ventilation systems of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and other cars made by Stellantis. The supplier has warned production could cease as early as April 19 without the chips.

NXP argues that it has no contractual relationship with JVIS-USA and is therefore not obliged to send the chips, which the supplier usually sources from other companies rather than NXP itself.

Alphabet

Alphabet-owned Google misled consumers about the personal location data it collects through Android mobile devices, an Australian court has found.

The court found that Google wrongly told customers that it could not collect location data if it was switched off, but was still able to access that data if other settings were left turned on. The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission is seeking to impose a penalty on Google as a result, although the size of any potential fine is not known.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly has asked the Food & Drug Administration to revoke the emergency authorisation granted for its Covid-19 antibody, bamlanivimab, because it wants to change its plans by combining it with another drug named etesevimab.

The FDA stopped using the drug last month after it was found bamlanivimab was ineffective against new variants of the virus, which has prompted Eli Lilly to introduce a new drug to compliment it and allow it to fight new strains of the virus.

Grab

Grab, the Asian ride-hailing and food delivery giant that is set to list in the US through a SPAC deal, is reported to be eyeing a secondary listing in Singapore once it has joined the Nasdaq, according to Reuters.

The company has struck a $40 billion deal to merge with a blank cheque company to join the Nasdaq, marking the biggest deal of its kind, and is contemplating a Singapore listing to allow customers, staff and partners in the region it operates to access its stock.

How to trade top US stocks

You can trade a variety of stocks with Forex.com. Follow these easy steps to start trading the opportunities with US stocks today.

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Tags relacionados Equities Stocks

Últimas noticias

Dow Jones: las acciones caen frente a la inflación
Ayer 02:52 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y FTSE en el foco
abril 27, 2023 01:16 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y EUR/USD en el foco
abril 25, 2023 03:05 p.m.
Nasdaq 100: ¿Las ganancias de Meta disminuirán por sexto trimestre consecutivo?
abril 25, 2023 09:08 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y EUR/USD en el foco
abril 24, 2023 09:27 a.m.
Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
abril 21, 2023 03:54 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
Joshua Warner
abril 21, 2023 03:54 p.m.
    Acciones de Tesla caen un 5% con los recortes de precios afectando los márgenes
    Joshua Warner
    abril 20, 2023 01:34 p.m.
      Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
      Federico Canut
      abril 19, 2023 11:10 a.m.
        ¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
        Federico Canut
        abril 19, 2023 10:55 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.