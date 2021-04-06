Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Top US Stocks to Watch

Josh Warner
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
06-04-2021 11:56:00
bandera de Estados Unidos para destacar contenido relacionado con los mercados estadounidenses que se negocian en FOREX.com
US stocks in the news

Credit Suisse said it will take a CHF4.4 billion ($4.7 billion) hit from its dealings with Archegos Capital Management, pushing it to a loss in the first quarter and prompting it to suspend share buybacks, cut its dividend and overhaul its management.

Contract manufacturer Catalent has agreed to almost double US production of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, according to the Wall Street Journal.

SNAP, the parent company of social media site Snapchat, has been upgraded to overweight from neutral by Atlantic Equities.

Allegion lifted to overweight from underweight by Barclays.

Illumina said it expects first-quarter revenue to break the $1 billion mark thanks to record orders and revenue growth, driven by its gene-sequencing business.

Cara Therapeutics will be included in the S&P 500 SmallCap 600 Index from Wednesday.

Topps, the firm known for making baseball cards and led by former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, plans to go public by merging with a SPAC named Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II that would value it at $1.3 billion.

Paychex beats expectations in the third quarter but warns annual revenue will come in flat to 2% lower year-on-year in 2021.

Top US stock movers today

Below is an outline of the top stock gainers and losers in the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 as at 0945 EDT (1445 GMT).

S&P 500: top stock movers

The top stock movers in the S&P 500 in early trade are:

Top Risers

%

Top Fallers

%

Illumina

8.5%

Paychex

-5.1%

Devon Energy

3.3%

Cadence Design Systems

-1.8%

Enphase Energy

2.9%

MarketAxess Holdings

-1.7%

APA Corp

2.9%

Texas Instruments

-1.6%

Diamondback Energy

2.7%

Mastercard

-1.5%

Dow Jones: top stock movers

The top stock movers in the Dow Jones in early trade are:  

Top Risers

%

Top Fallers

%

Goldman Sachs

1.1%

Visa

-1.3%

Dow

0.7%

Intel

-1.0%

Walt Disney

0.3%

Cisco

-1.0%

Walgreens

0.3%

Salesforce

-0.8%

Caterpillar

0.3%

UnitedHealth

-0.8%

Nasdaq 100: top stock movers

The top stock movers in the Nasdaq 100 in early trade are: 

Top Risers

%

Top Fallers

%

Illumina

8.5%

Paychex

-5.1%

Trip.com

2.9%

Cadence Design Systems

-1.8%

Netflix

1.8%

ANSYS

-1.8%

Fox

1.7%

Automatic Data

-1.6%

MercadoLibre

1.0%

Texas Instruments

-1.6%


How to trade top US stocks

You can trade a variety of stocks with Forex.com. Follow these easy steps to start trading the opportunities with US stocks today.

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

