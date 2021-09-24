Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Two trades to watch: DAX, EUR/USD

Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
24-09-2021 4:40:00
20 Visitas a la página
Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

Dax in focus ahead of German IFO data 

The Dax is pointing to a mildly softer start, whilst European peers are set to open mixed as the bounce from the Fed fades and investors remain on edge over the fate of China’s debt ridden Evergrande. 

German IFO economic sentiment data is due later today. Both the business climate and expectations components are expected to tick higher. The current assessment is expected to tick to from 101.4 to 100.8. 

Looking ahead Germany heads to the polls this weekend for the first national elections without Angela Merkel in 16 years. 

Angela Merkel has been a key figure of stability, attracting business and investment.  

Learn more about the Dax

Where next for the Dax? 

The Dax rebounded from a low of 15000 and rallied for 3straight session taking the price back above the 100sma and briefly above the 50sma on the daily chart. Whilst the RSI is neutral, the shooting star candle points to a bearish reversal.  

Immediate support can be seen at the 100 sma 15610. A break below this level could see the index head towards 15450 the low September 9 before bringing 15285 in play the June low. 

On the upside, a close above the 50 sma is needed to convince the buyers of further upside and aim towards 15800 last week’s high. 

 

EUR/USD steadies, German elections this weekend

The Euro shrugged off yesterday’s weaker than expected PMI data, as supply bottle neck hit production. Meanwhile the US Dollar came under pressure after the Fed pushed back on tapering bonds until later in the year. 

Today the greenback is bouncing back amid a cautious mood in the market. Fed Powell is due to speak later and German IFO data is eyed. 

Learn more about the Euro 

Where next for EUR/USD? 

EUR/USD trades in a downward trend since the start of the month. Whilst oversold conditions helped the pair rebound off a monthly low, momentum has slowed. The RSI on the 4 hour chart is neutral.  

To extend the move higher EUR/USD need to break above the 50 sma on the 4 hour chart at 1.1750 this could see the buyers gain traction. Beyond here 1.1770 the upper band of the descending channel comes into play ahead of the 100 sma at 1.1800. 

On the downside, support can be seen at 1.1700 the round number and September 20 low. A break below €1.1682 could see the sellers gain traction. 


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.




Tags relacionados Dax EUR forex

Últimas noticias

Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.
Las acciones del banco UBS caen casi un 14% tras comprar el Credit Suisse
marzo 20, 2023 10:20 a.m.
El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: FTSE y EUR/USD
marzo 15, 2023 03:46 p.m.
Los bancos se desploman a medida que aumenta la preocupación
marzo 15, 2023 03:34 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Imagen destacada del gráfico de trade view utilizado en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y DAX
Fiona Cincotta
febrero 24, 2023 11:10 a.m.
    Dos mercados en el foco de esta semana: Dax y Petróleo
    Fiona Cincotta
    enero 30, 2023 09:18 a.m.
      Imagen destacada del gráfico futurista utilizado en los artículos de noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
      Dos mercados en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y DAX Alemán
      Fiona Cincotta
      enero 16, 2023 10:36 a.m.
        Imagen destacada del gráfico futurista utilizado en los artículos de noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
        Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y Dax Alemán
        Fiona Cincotta
        noviembre 15, 2022 04:08 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.