Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Two trades to watch Dax Nasdaq

Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
03-02-2021 4:13:00
2 Visitas a la página
Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
Dax rises on global recovery optimism 

Stocks are on the rise amid optimism surrounding a huge US stimulus package and on vaccine rollout optimism.

As the global vaccination effort accelerates hopes of a strong economic recovery in Q2 onwards are gaining momentum.

German composite PMI final reading January expected to confirm 50.8.

Eurozone composite PMI final reading for January due in addition to Eurozone inflation which is expected to +0.5% MoM.

Dax technical analysis

The DAX has been trending lower since early January, before rebounding off 13270.

The Dax price has extended its recovery through the 50 and 100 sma on the 4 hour chart and has also moved above the descending trend line negating the near term bearish trend. 

The RSI is supportive of further upside, sitting over 50 and pointing northwards but still below overbought territory.

Immediate resistance is seen at 14000 and a move above this level could see the Dax gain traction towards its all time high of 14137.

On the flip side, immediate support can be seen at 13825/00 the trend line resistance turned support & 100 sma. A break back below this level could open the door to 13700 confirming the bearish outlook.
 
Learn more about trading indices

Chart analysis of the Germany DAX 30 . Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Nasdaq futures advance after Amazon & Alphabet results

The Nasdaq resumed its upward trajectory as the focus shifts back to earnings and away from the retail trader short squeeze frenzy of last week.

Alphabet and Amazon posted impressive Q4 earnings besting on both the top & bottom line, rising 7.7% and 1.3% respectively helping to lift Nasdaq futures.

US vaccination drive is picking up pace with 32.2 million people vaccinated.

US ADP data coming up

Nasdaq technical analysis

After rebounding off its 50 sma on the daily chart, the Nasdaq has returned to its ascending channel. The bull trend remains firmly intact and is well supported by the 50 sma. The RSI is also in bullish territory and indicative of further gains at 62.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 13610 all time high reached last week before 13775 the upper band of the ascending trendline is tested and the bulls target 14000 round number.

On the downside,  13120 the lower ban of the ascending channel offers support ahead of the 50 sma at 12800.

To read more on the outlook of tech stocks across the coming year click here

Chart analysis of the US Tech 100 over 10 month period. Published in February 2021 by FOREX.com

Tags relacionados Dax Nasdaq

Últimas noticias

Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
Ayer 03:54 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y Petróleo en el foco
Ayer 01:45 p.m.
Acciones de Tesla caen un 5% con los recortes de precios afectando los márgenes
abril 20, 2023 01:34 p.m.
Nvidia se sube a la ola de la Inteligencia Artificial
abril 20, 2023 10:46 a.m.
Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
abril 19, 2023 11:10 a.m.
¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
abril 19, 2023 10:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y DAX en el foco
Fiona Cincotta
abril 6, 2023 10:46 a.m.
    Mercados en el foco de esta semana: DAX y GBP/USD
    Fiona Cincotta
    marzo 27, 2023 09:22 a.m.
      Imagen destacada del gráfico de trade view utilizado en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
      Mercados en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y DAX
      Fiona Cincotta
      febrero 24, 2023 11:10 a.m.
        Dos mercados en el foco de esta semana: Dax y Petróleo
        Fiona Cincotta
        enero 30, 2023 09:18 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.