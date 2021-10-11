EUR/GBP y WTI Oil | Dos operaciones a tener en cuenta

EUR/GBP

En el mercado de Forex, el par EUR/GBP extiende ganancias ya que el Banco de Inglaterra podría moverse en alza antes de lo esperado. El EUR/GBP está presionando a la baja al comienzo de la nueva semana, extendiendo las pérdidas de la semana anterior.

El movimiento a la baja se produce después de que el legislador del Banco de Inglaterra, Michael Saunders, advirtiera que los hogares deberían prepararse para un aumento significativamente más temprano de las tasas de interés a medida que aumenta la presión inflacionaria.





WTI Oil

El WTI Oil, siglas que significan West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil o petróleo crudo en español, saltó nuevamente al comenzar la nueva semana, extendiendo las sólidas ganancias de la semana pasada y cotizando en máximos de 7 años a medida que la crisis energética se afianza.



Los precios del gas y el carbón han aumentado a medida que las economías se recuperan de la pandemia y la actividad económica se recupera. La subida del precio de estos productos básicos hace que el petróleo sea comparativamente más barato y más atractivo. Sigue más de cerca el mercado de commodities con FOREX.com.



Nuestros analistas estudian el mercado para traerle la mejor información sobre la actualidad. Continúe leyendo el informe completo de la mano de los expertos de FOREX.com y comience a operar con nuestras plataformas galardonadas.

EUR/GBP extends gains as BoE could move to hike sooner



EURGBP is pushing lower at the start of the new week, extending losses from the previous week.



The move lower comes after BoE policymaker Michael Saunders warned that households should brace themselves for a significantly earlier interest rate rise as inflationary pressure mount.



Rising energy prices and labour shortages mean that consumer inflation is expected to rise over 4% by the end of the year and remain elevated for longer than initially expected.



Meanwhile the ECB last week sent the Euro southwards after the minutes to the latest ECB meeting revealed that the central bank is looking into another bond purchasing programme for when the PEPP expires.



The central bank divergence is boosting GBP whilst dragging on EUR.



Learn more about the Pound

Where next for EUR/GBP?



EURGBP trades at an intraday low below 0.86. The pairs trades below its descending trendline dating back to late September and below its 20 & 50 sma on the4 hour chart.



The RSI is supportive of further downside whilst it remains out of oversold territory.



Immediate support can be seen at 0.8475, last week’s low. A break below here could open the door 0.8450 August’s low and year to date low.



On the upside, resistance can be seen at 0.85 the confluence of the 20 sma and the falling trendline. A move above here could see 0.8525 horizontal resistance come into focus ahead of the 50 sma at 0.8550





Oil prices keep on rising beyond $80



Crude oil jumped again as the new week kicks off, extending solid gains from last week and trading at 7-year highs as the energy crisis tightens its grip.



Gas and coal prices have been surging as economies recover from the pandemic and economic activity picks up. The rise in the price of these commodities makes oil comparatively cheaper and more attractive.



There are reports of blackouts in some stats in India whilst China has ordered the ramping up of coal production as prices rally.



Meanwhile OPEC voted to stick to the output increase agreed in July.



US added five new oil wells last week.



Learn more about trading oil

Where next for oil prices?



WTI oil price is extending its rebound from $61.79 on August 20 trading within the ascending channel from this date.



The RSI has tipped into overbought territory so there could be a period of consolidation or even a slight ease lower on the cards before an uptrend is resumed.



The price has pushed above $80 the round number and is heading for resistance at 81.98 the November 14 high and the upper band of the rising channel.



Support can be seen at 78.30/40 the October 4 high and October 8 low. Beyond here watch for 76.50 the September high and 74.80 October 7 low.







How to trade with FOREX.com



Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:



1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.

2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.

3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.

4. Place the trade.