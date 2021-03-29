Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Two trades to watch EURGBP WTI

Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
29-03-2021 4:41:00
0 Visitas a la página
Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

Will EUR/GBP finally break below multi-month lows? 

The UK takes another step along the re-opening road with groups of 6 now allowed to meet outside and outdoor sports facilities are also set to reopen. 

UK covid cases fall by a third in a week whilst deaths drop 42% to 19. The number of adults vaccinated hits 30 million. 

Meanwhile, Europe continues to see cases rise, lockdown restrictions were extended in Germany last week. The vaccine rollout remains sluggish, diverging from the UK. 

Where next for EUR/GBP? 

EUR/GBP trades below its 200 sma and 50 sma on its 4 hour chart. It has picked up from multi-month lows of 0.8540 however trades with a negative bias.  

EUR/GBP continues to test the lower bounds of its recent range 0.8640 – 0.8540 which it has traded in the last 3 weeks. 

There is a growing sense that this support is going to give. In doing so, it would open the door to 0.8500 round number and February 7 high. A break through this level could see the bears set their sights on 0.83 low February 18.  

On the flip side, any move higher would need to overcome the 50 sma at 0.8590 ahead of the descending trendline resistance at 0.8630 and 0.87 round number. 

Learn more about trading forex

WTI slips lower as Suez Canal container is dislodged

Oil slumps in early trade on Monday amid news that the Suez Canal has been dislodged freeing up the vital global trade passage which has been clogged for almost a week. 

Oil prices experienced big swings last week as investors weighed up tighter lockdown restrictions against the impact of the Suez Canal blockage. 

Investors will look ahead to the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday where the group is expected to maintain lower output levels. 

Where next for WTI? 

WTI trades lower on Monday, falling through key support at $60 and its 50 sma after failing to break through its 200 hour moving average.  

Repeated attempt to break above 200 HMA have failed, furthermore we have seen repeated pullbacks from 61.50/25 over the past 2 weeks indicating weakness in the price around those levels. 

The RSI is also supportive of further losses, in negative territory but not oversold. 

Support can be seen at 58.60, swing low March 23, before the bears could test round number 58.00 ahead of 57.20 last week’s low. 

Any recovery in the price of WTI would need to cross the two week descending trendline and the 200 sma at 61.00, which could prove a tough nut to crack. Beyond there, immediate horizontal resistance at 61.30 could come into play ahead of 62.00 last week’s high. 

Learn more about trading oil

Tags relacionados Crude Oil GBP EUR forex

Últimas noticias

Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
Ayer 03:54 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y Petróleo en el foco
Ayer 01:45 p.m.
Acciones de Tesla caen un 5% con los recortes de precios afectando los márgenes
abril 20, 2023 01:34 p.m.
Nvidia se sube a la ola de la Inteligencia Artificial
abril 20, 2023 10:46 a.m.
Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
abril 19, 2023 11:10 a.m.
¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
abril 19, 2023 10:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
Fawad Razaqzada
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
    Anticipo de la OPEP+: ¿Volverá a recortar la producción?
    Joe Perry
    noviembre 30, 2022 04:33 p.m.
      OPEP+: ¿Qué es la OPEP y qué países la forman?
      Rebecca Cattlin
      agosto 31, 2022 09:50 a.m.
        Precios del petróleo caen por temores de recesión
        FOREX.com
        agosto 31, 2022 09:45 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.