Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Two trades to watch EURUSD Dax

Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
16-07-2021 4:20:00
4 Visitas a la página
Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

EUR/USD holds 1.18 ahead of EZ CPI. US retail sales & consumer sentiment. 

EUR/USD is holding steady at just over 1.18 and is set for weekly losses of 0.5% this week amid mixed messages from the Fed. Whilst Fed Chair Jerome Powell insisted that the US economic recovery was still away from where the Fed wants it be to tighten policy – that was in sharp contrast to St Louis Fed President who insisted that the Fed was in a situation where it could taper. 

This would be in contrast to the ECB which has just moved its goalposts for raining interest rates further out. 

All eyes now turn to a slew of data. Eurozone inflation is expected to confirm 1.9% YoY in June. 

US retail sales are expected to contact again which could offer support to the pair. US consumer confidence is also due. 

 

Where next for EUR/USD? 

EUR/USD trades below its 50 & 200 day ma and below its steep multi-week descending trendline. The downward sloping appears to be heading towards a cross below the 200 dma in a “death cross” bearish signal.  

The RSI is supportive of further losses whilst it remains out of oversold territory. A break below the recent three month of 1.1771 could confirm another leg lower to 1.1740 and the March 31 low of 1.17. 

Any recovery would need to retake the ascending trendline at 1.1830 and yesterday’s high of 1.1850 in order to look towards 1.1880 the July high. 

 Chart analysis of EUR to USD. Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

Dax attempts a rebound

After falling 1% in the previous session, the Dax found support and is looking to push higher. Although sentiment is mixed. Rising covid cases across the continent and further lockdown in Asia could cap gains. 

Inflation concerns also linger after elevated readings this week from US, Germany & the UK. Eurozone inflation is expected to confirm an easing in pressure in June to 1.9% below the ECB’s 2%.  

 

Where next for the Dax? 

The Dax has been in consolidation over the past 3 weeks, capped on the upside by the all time high just over 15000 and on the lower band by 15450. 

Yesterday’s selloff saw the Dax take out support at 15715 and move below its 50 & 200 day ma before finding support at 15580.  

The receding bearish bias on the MACD offers hope of a move higher, however any rebound would need to retake the 50 & 200 dma at around 15650 in order to head back towards 15715. 

On the flip side, a break through 15580 could se the Dax take another leg lower to 15450. A break through here could see sellers gain traction towards 15280. 


Chart analysis of Germany 30 CFD. Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Tags relacionados EUR forex Indices Dax

Últimas noticias

Horario de trading de las bolsas mundiales
Ayer 02:35 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y USD/JPY
marzo 28, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Mercados Europeos: WTI vuelve a superar los USD $70 y el yen se mantiene firme
marzo 28, 2023 08:50 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: DAX y GBP/USD
marzo 27, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: EUR/USD y FTSE
Fiona Cincotta
septiembre 5, 2022 02:13 p.m.
    Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: Petróleo y EUR/USD
    Fiona Cincotta
    marzo 7, 2022 04:12 p.m.
      Informe COT semanal: se forman divergencias entre los precios de FX y el posicionamiento general
      Matt Simpson
      enero 31, 2022 10:27 a.m.
        US Dollar Index (DXY) reaches new 2021 highs
        Joe Perry
        septiembre 29, 2021 06:31 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.