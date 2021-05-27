Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Two trades to watch EURUSD SP500

Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
27-05-2021 4:31:00
2 Visitas a la página
Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

EUR/USD trades around 1.22, German GFK consumer confidence misses

German GFK consumer confidence improved by less than expected for June. The consumer sentiment indicator ticked up to -7 from a downwardly revised -8.6 in May. Expectations had been for -5.5. 

US Dollar Index holds the majority of gains from the previous session as investors brace themselves for tomorrow’s inflation print. 

Today, US durable goods orders, initial jobless claims and Q1 GDP (2nd reading) are awaited. GDP expected to confirm 4.1% QoQ whilst jobless claims are expected to fall to a new pandemic low of 425k. 

Where next for EUR/USD? 

EUR/USD has been trending higher since early April, trading above its steep 2 month ascending trendline.  At the same time a descending trendline dating back to the start of the year aided in the formation of a symmetrical triangle. The price broke out of this triangle to the upside earlier this month, which could put 1.2280 the January 8 high as the next target ahead of 1.2350. 

However, there is signs of negative RSI divergence a sign that momentum is slowing and could precede a move lower. It would take a move below support at 1.2150 last week’s low and the ascending trendline support to negate the near term uptrend.  

Learn more about trading forex 

Chart analysis shows EUR vs USD. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

S&P 500 looks ahead to US GDP revision, durable goods & jobless claims

US stocks rebounded on Wednesday as investors continued to battle reopening optimism against concerns over rising prices. 

Fed speakers re-iterated that inflation was likely transitory, reining expectations of the Fed tapering support earlier, lifting stocks 

The lion’s share of data will be from the US with US durable goods, initial jobless claims & GDP data all due. 

Where next for the S&P 500? 

The S&P 500  has traded within an ascending channel since early November. It trades above its 50 and 100 ascending trend line indicating an established bullish trend. 

The price also pushed back over the descending trendline dating back to the start of this month. 

The MACD appears to be forming a bullish crossover which could suggest that there is more upside to come. 

Any move higher would need to over come resistance at 4215, the weekly high in order to move on towards 4245 the all time high. 

On the flip side strong support can be seen around 4100, the 50 sma, the descending trendline support and the late April low. A move below here could negate the near term uptrend.  

Learn more about MACD 

 Chart analysis shows US SP 500 CFD. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Tags relacionados EUR forex forex Indices SPX 500

Últimas noticias

Nvidia se sube a la ola de la Inteligencia Artificial
Hoy 10:46 a.m.
Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
Ayer 11:10 a.m.
¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
Ayer 10:55 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: EUR/GBP y Petróleo en el foco
Ayer 09:17 a.m.
Análisis de Nasdaq 100: NDX continúa enrollándose en una bandera alcista
abril 18, 2023 11:12 a.m.
Pronóstico de Tesla: Precio de las acciones de Tesla antes de las ganancias de Q1
abril 18, 2023 10:26 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: EUR/USD y FTSE
Fiona Cincotta
septiembre 5, 2022 02:13 p.m.
    Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: Petróleo y EUR/USD
    Fiona Cincotta
    marzo 7, 2022 04:12 p.m.
      Informe COT semanal: se forman divergencias entre los precios de FX y el posicionamiento general
      Matt Simpson
      enero 31, 2022 10:27 a.m.
        US Dollar Index (DXY) reaches new 2021 highs
        Joe Perry
        septiembre 29, 2021 06:31 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.