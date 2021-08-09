Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Two trades to watch: FTSE, Gold

Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
09-08-2021 5:02:00
5 Visitas a la página
Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

FTSE set for a softer start as oil prices tumble 

The FTSE along with other European indices is set to start the week on the back foot after China and Australia imposed further mobility restrictions as the COVID delta variant spreads. 

Oil prices have tumbled sharply on the new Chinese restrictions, which is expected to drag on heavy weight oil majors. Metal prices are also lower. 

There is no major UK data due today, UK Q2 GDP numbers are due later in the week. 

Learn more about the FTSE

Where next for FTSE? 

After picking up from its mid July lo of 6815 the FTSE ran into resistance at 7140 which capped gains across August so far.  Whilst the index moved firmly above its 50 sma on the 4 hour chart a series of doji candles marked indecision. The bearish MACD is supportive of further downside. 

The FTSE is currently testing its ascending trendline support, horizontal support and round number at 7100. A break below this level could see the 50 sma tested at 7080 before a move towards 7025 the 100 sma and onto 6970. 

On the flip side, should the support hold, the FTSE could aim for 7140 August high before 7176 the July high. 

 

Gold plunges post NFP 

Gold prices experienced a mini flash crash overnight, falling to 1764 the April low before rebounding back over 1700. 

The sell off in gold came following better than expected US jobs data which prompting bets that the Fed would withdraw stimulus sooner, denting demand for non-yielding gold. 

After the NFP saw 943k jobs created in July and unemployment decline to 5.4% Fed fund futures steepened and at least one 25 bps rate hike is now priced in for 2022. 

There is a growing expectation that the Fed will announce the tapering of asset purchases at the Jackson Hole forum later this month. 

US CPI data will be a key focus this week. 

How to start trading gold

Where next for Gold? 

After repeated failures to break above 1833 the price rolled over breaking below the multi week ascending trendline and the 200 sma. The 50 sma is moving below the 200 sma forming as death cross and a strong bearish signal. 

A break below the June low at $1750 has set the stage for further losses. Any push higher is likely to be considered a selling opportunity. It would take a move above $1788 to negate the down trend. 

On the downside, sellers will be looking for a break below $1725 mid April low to confirm the negative outlook. A move below this level could open the door to $1700 round number and on to $1678. 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.


Tags relacionados FTSE 100 Gold

Últimas noticias

El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: FTSE y EUR/USD
marzo 15, 2023 03:46 p.m.
Los bancos se desploman a medida que aumenta la preocupación
marzo 15, 2023 03:34 p.m.
Reddit y las “acciones memes” | ¿Qué son y cuáles están en tendencia?
marzo 15, 2023 03:09 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: EUR/GBP y USD/JPY
marzo 14, 2023 10:08 a.m.
Se prevé que los precios de las materias primas sean fuertes en 2023
marzo 14, 2023 09:48 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Dos trades en el foco de esta semana: EUR/USD y FTSE
Fiona Cincotta
septiembre 5, 2022 02:13 p.m.
    Futuros FTSE: ¿Qué son y como puedo operarlos?
    Rebecca Cattlin
    febrero 23, 2022 11:13 a.m.
      FTSE 100 | Descubre qué es y cómo operar en el Índice FTSE 100 con FOREX.com
      FOREX.com
      enero 25, 2022 12:09 p.m.
        Plan B de Reino Unido: ¿Qué significa esto para los mercados financieros?
        Joshua Warner
        diciembre 9, 2021 02:26 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.