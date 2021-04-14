Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Two trades to watch WTI EURUSD

Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
14-04-2021 4:36:00
1 Visitas a la página
Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

WTI firm over $60, API data in focus 

WTI is ticking higher following upbeat API data overnight which revealed a draw of -3.608 million barrels. 

OPEC also raised its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2021 to 5.95 million bpd up from 5.89 million bpd. 

US Dollar dropped to a 3 week low following upbeat US inflation data & a strong bond auction. 

Rising covid cases in Europe & tighter lockdowns continue to haunt oil 

EIA official inventory data is due later, expects -2.154 million draw versus -3.522 million prior. 

Where next for WTI crude oil? 

At the start of the week, WTI crude oil pushed above its descending trendline dating back to early March. 

It also rose above its 20 & 50 EMA on the 4 hour chart. 

The price had been trading within a tight range of 59.50 – 60.70 over the past 10 days with little directional strength. 

At the time of writing the price is attempting to breakout above the upper band at 60.70. Beyond here the buyers could gain traction. The RSI is supportive of further gains. 

Resistance can be seen a 62.15 March 29 high and the highest level seen since mid March. 

On the flip side strong support can be seen at 60.00, the confluence of the 20 & 50 EMA. A break through this level could see 59.50 the lower band of the horizontal channel tested opening the door to the descending trendline support at 59.25 come into play.  Beyond here 58.50 could also offer some support. 

Learn more about trading oil 

What factors move the oil markets?

 

EUR/USD at monthly high, attention on Lagarde & Powell 

EUR/USD is extending gains for a third straight session, trading at its highest level in a month. 

The US Dollar hit a three week low on easing inflation fears, downbeat yields and vaccine concerns after US authorities call for a pause in the use of J&J’s covid vaccine. 

ECB’ s Lagarde and Fed Powell are both due to speak later 

Where next for EUR/USD? 

EUR/USD has pushed back over its 200 day EMA and 50 day EMA which combined with a bullish MACD  suggests that there is more room for further upside.  

The pair has also broken above resistance at 1.1950 high March 24 and is looking towards 1.20 round number and high March 12. A move beyond here could see the buyers gain traction, eyeing a move towards 1.2130 the March high. 

On the downside, immediate support can be seen at 50 EMA 1.1935 at move below here could negate the current uptrend. This could open the door to the key 200 EMA support at 1.1840. 

Learn more about trading forex 

Tags relacionados Crude Oil EUR USD

Últimas noticias

Acciones de Tesla caen un 5% con los recortes de precios afectando los márgenes
Hoy 01:34 p.m.
Nvidia se sube a la ola de la Inteligencia Artificial
Hoy 10:46 a.m.
Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
Ayer 11:10 a.m.
¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
Ayer 10:55 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: EUR/GBP y Petróleo en el foco
Ayer 09:17 a.m.
Análisis de Nasdaq 100: NDX continúa enrollándose en una bandera alcista
abril 18, 2023 11:12 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
Fawad Razaqzada
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
    Anticipo de la OPEP+: ¿Volverá a recortar la producción?
    Joe Perry
    noviembre 30, 2022 04:33 p.m.
      OPEP+: ¿Qué es la OPEP y qué países la forman?
      Rebecca Cattlin
      agosto 31, 2022 09:50 a.m.
        Precios del petróleo caen por temores de recesión
        FOREX.com
        agosto 31, 2022 09:45 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.