Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

US Dollar Index (DXY) reaches new 2021 highs

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
29-09-2021 8:31:00
31 Visitas a la página
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) had been on a nice run since early September leading into last week’s FOMC statement.  Although Powell and gang appeared to be on the more hawkish side, the DXY had sold off on what seemed like a “Buy the rumor, sell the fact” type of trade.  However, as markets began to decipher the language over the next few days, traders decided Powell was more hawkish than expected during the press conference, using such phrases as “tapering could conclude by the middle of next year” and “Many of the FOMC feel substantial further progress test on employment test has been met.  MY OWN VIEW IS THAT IT IS ALL BUT MET.”  Volatility ensued into the close that day, however DXY bulls continued to buy the US Dollar dips moving forward. 

What is the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

On Thursday, the DXY closed at highest level in 2021, reaching highs not seen since early November 2020!  The US Dollar made a 2021 low early in January at 89.20 and moved to a  high on March 31st at 93.44.  The pair fell back and tried to re-test the January lows, reaching 89.53.  This created a descending wedge (bullish) and price broke higher out of the wedge.  On August 20th, the DXY reached a new yearly high at 93.72! Today, the DXY once again made new highs for the year, reaching as high as 93.89 thus far!  And there still appears to be plenty of room to go.  Next level of resistance isn’t until the November 2020 highs at 94.285 and then and upward sloping trendline dating back to April 2011 near 94.40.  Above there are the highs from September 2020 at 94.74!

20210929dxydayily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As the Euro makes up 57% of the US Dollar Index, one would expect the EUR/USD to move in the opposite direction from the DXY.  EUR/USD reached a new yearly low today at 1.1656 thus far, taking out the lows from August 20th at 1.1664.  If EUR/USD is to continue lower, there is a confluence of support at the lows of November 4th, 2020 and the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement from the August 20th lows to the September 3rd highs, between 1.1597 and 1.1602. Below there is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe at 1.1512 and horizontal support dating back to March 2020 at 1.1495.  Resistance above on the daily timeframe is at a confluence of horizontal resistance and the 50 Day Moving Average between 1.1770 and 1.1778.  Above there is a long-term upward sloping trendline from the September 3rd highs at 1.1908.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X


Trade EUR/USD now:  Login or open a new account!


With a hawkish Fed, the DXY has room to run higher.  The next meeting isn’t until November 3rd, at which time the FOMC is almost sure to announce tapering will begin (barring a terrible NFP print next Friday).  The ECB has been rather neutral.  Therefore, unless the ECB changes their tune, we may see more EUR/USD weakness.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Tags relacionados DXY EUR forex Trade Ideas

Últimas noticias

Horario de las bolsas mundiales: ¿A qué hora abre y cierran las bolsas?
marzo 29, 2023 02:35 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y USD/JPY
marzo 28, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Mercados Europeos: WTI vuelve a superar los USD $70 y el yen se mantiene firme
marzo 28, 2023 08:50 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: DAX y GBP/USD
marzo 27, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Imagen destacada de pepitas de oro a escala utilizada en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
¿Qué sigue para los activos altamente correlacionados de Oro y DXY?
Joe Perry
diciembre 2, 2022 12:05 p.m.
    El oro brilla en medio de la caída del dólar y la liquidación de criptomonedas
    Joe Perry
    noviembre 10, 2022 10:12 a.m.
      Las minutas del FOMC muestran que la Fed se toma en serio la inflación
      Joe Perry
      octubre 13, 2022 10:43 a.m.
        Las minutas del FOMC muestran que la Fed se toma en serio la inflación
        Joe Perry
        octubre 13, 2022 10:43 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.