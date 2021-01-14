Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

US Dollar volatility aided by Powell ahead of Bidens stimulus DXY USDCAD USDJPY

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
14-01-2021 14:46:00
7 Visitas a la página
Imagen destacada de los billetes de banco en euros utilizada en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday as the 46th President of the United States.  However, later today he will present his economic stimulus package to help troubled Americans deal with effects of the coronavirus.  The plan is said to be in the $1.5-$2 trillion area, with a focus on distributing vaccines and increasing stimulus checks to $1,400 per person.  The US Dollar Index began the day moving higher; however, it has reversed sharply.  Fed Chairman Powell’s dovish remarks that the time to raise interest rates was “no time soon” also encouraged the US Dollar to push lower.

DXY

As mentioned, the US Dollar index began the day near 90.27 and pushed as high as 90.57 midway through the US morning session.  The index reversed entering the UK fix and traded as low as 90.16. Later, on Powell’s comments, the index traded down to 90.07!   Yesterday, on a 240-minute timeframe, the DXY appeared to be heading higher out of a flag pattern. However, with today’s volatile price action, the DXY may have made a false breakout above the flag.  Of course, nothing moves in a straight line, but if price closes below 90.19, it would invalidate the flag patten and DXY could make another push lower towards the psychological  90.00, where bulls will be looking to reenter longs.    Today’s highs of 90.57 acts as resistance. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

USD/CAD

USD/CAD seemed to be a bit ahead of the DXY selloff from the highs, as the pair started moving lower roughly 45 minutes prior.  However, USD/CAD has been in a downward sloping channel since late October 2020 and continues to push lower.  After a false breakout above the top of the channel on January 11th to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the December 21st, 2020 highs to the January 6th lows, the pair continued lower and is currently tested the January 6th lows near 1.2634.  A break lower would suggest a move down to trendline support (red line) near 1.2605.  Below there, USD/CAD has room to run to the bottom line of the channel near 1.2400!  Resistance above is at today’s highs near 1.2700, where bears will be looking to reenter shorts.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

USD/JPY

USD/JPY traditionally has traded with SPX 500.  However, as you can see from the correlation below, USD/JPY has been trading more in line with DXY as of late.  The correlation coefficient is +0.83 between the 2 assets.  A correlation coefficient of +1.00 means the 2 assets move in perfectly together.  +0.83 is strong correlation coefficient.  On a 240-minute timeframe, the pair has been in a descending wedge since mid-November 2020 but broke above the downward sloping trendline on January 7th.   Price traded lower with the DXY today, from a high of 104.20 down to 103.56, just ahead of horizontal support. If USD/JPY moves lower, it will test support at the downward sloping trendline and could prove a false breakout.  If the DXY and USD/JPY recover and trade above recent highs at 104.39, the pair could test resistance at 104.75.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

With Powell’s dovish comments out of the way, the markets will turn its attention to Biden’s economic stimulus tonight.  Longer-term, DXY has been moving lower.  However, be mindful that the stimulus release tonight could end up being a “sell the rumor, buy the fact” in the long run. Watch for more volatility to come!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Tags relacionados

Últimas noticias

Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y DAX en el foco
abril 6, 2023 10:46 a.m.
Trading de oro: Comenzar a operar con oro online
abril 5, 2023 04:01 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: EUR/USD y Oro en el foco
abril 5, 2023 10:28 a.m.
Pronóstico S&P 500: las acciones suben previo a datos económicos
abril 4, 2023 02:26 p.m.
FTSE 100 abre en máximos de 3 semanas
abril 4, 2023 10:28 a.m.
Las acciones de Tesla caen a pesar de las entregas récord
abril 3, 2023 02:44 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.