Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

US open Futures bouyed by recovery optimism

Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
15-03-2021 9:41:00
6 Visitas a la página
Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

US futures

Dow  futures +0.2% at 32740

S&P futures flat at 3930

Nasdaq futures -0.1% at 12890

In Europe

FTSE +0.1% at 6765

Dax -0.05% at 14496

Euro Stoxx +0.18% at 3840

Learn more about trading indices


Yellen on inflation

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made another attempt to calm runaway inflation fears by saying over weekend that she considered the risk of inflation to be small and manageable.

Her comments come in the wake of President Biden signing off on $1.9 trillion stimulus package at the end of last week. Expectations for a strong and faster economic recovery are boosting stocks. However, the benchmark 10-year yield jumped to fresh 12 month high sat 1.64% as the market opened. The yield has since eased slightly allowing US futures to push higher and the US Dollar to ease off session highs.

The Fed along with the BoJ and BoE are due to report later this week.


Stocks set for mixed open -Dow at fresh record high

Demand for riskier assets appears well supported following Yellen’s comments and upbeat Chinese data. Chinese Industrial production surged 35% compared to a year earlier. Retail sales were also up by a similar figure.

The rotation out of growth and into value shows no sign of easing with tech stocks and the Nasdaq once again seeing demand decline whilst the Dow surges higher.

Stocks in focus:

AMC +8% pre-market as it prepares to open two premises in Hollywood later today. The remaining 23 theatres in LA will open on Friday.

Delta Airlines Airline - +1.6% pre-market as it expects Q1 revenue to decline 60% -65% compared to the same period in 2019, but the airline announced that it is starting to see booking improve.

Airline’s will be in focus is focus after Friday’s passenger numbers were at the highest level since March last year. American Airlines +4% pre-market, United Airlines +2%

Where next fort America Airlines share price?
The stock has jumped over 10% on the open hitting a 12 month high of just shy of $26.00. The stock trades above its 20 & 50 sma on the daily chart in an established bullish trend. 
The RSI has tipped into over bought territory so caution should be applied for placing further aggressive bullish bets. Some consolidation or a pull back could be on the cards ahead of a move higher. Immediate resistance beyond today’s high can be seen at $28.20 high February 21 ahead of $30.75 the pre-pandemic February high.

 

Chart shows Us Open Futures Buoyed Produced By Recovery Optimism. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Bitcoin back below $60,000

Bitcoin is retreating from a fresh record high of $61,674 hit on Saturday, down some 4% at the time of writing.

The drop in demand comes amid reports that India could completely ban cryptocurrencies, potentially cutting off one of the biggest markets in the world. A new law being worked on by senior government officials would be that people could be penalized for owning or mining cryptocurrencies. Not only is this the potential end to a huge market, but regulation could become an increasing concerns for bitcoin and the broader crypto market.


AstraZeneca vaccine doubts

A growing number of European countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca covid vaccine over fears of adverse side effects, particularly blood clots. So far, up to 8th March there have been 37 reports of blood clots. AstraZeneca has hit back saying that 17 million doses have been given and there was no evidence that the jab increased the chances of blood clots. AZN +0.4%


FX – Dollar traces yields higher, BoE’s Bailey underpins GBP

The US Dollar is advancing after US treasury yields picked up at the start of the week. The Benchmark US 10 year treasury yield hit a fresh 12 month high of 1.64% before easing back slightly to 1.60%.  DXY trades +0.1% at 91.77.

GBP/USD shows some resilience versus greenback strength after BoE’s Andrew Bailey said that inflation in the UK could start picking up soon.

GBP/USD trades flat at 1.3920

EUR/USD trades -0.22% at 1.1929


Oil calms after jumping on Thursday

After a stronger start, the price of oil is edging lower, extending mild losses from the previous week. Oil closed -0.2% last week snapping a 6-week winning run. However, this appears to be a mere blip in an impressive run. Oil trades 30% higher YTD.

Stronger than forecast Chinese industrial production data overnight offered support to oil prices. Reports that Saudi Arabia cut output to some norther Asian countries by 15% also under pinned the price.

US crude trades -0.2% at $65.50

Brent trades -0.1% at $69.13

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

17:45 US President Biden speech

 


Tags relacionados Bitcoin USD Crude Oil Equities forex Indices

Últimas noticias

Dow Jones: ¿Qué sigue para las acciones de Disney antes de las ganancias del Q2?
mayo 9, 2023 02:54 p.m.
Acciones de IA: Cómo invertir en inteligencia artificial
mayo 5, 2023 02:41 p.m.
Nasdaq 100: Apple supera las expectativas de ganancias gracias las ventas de iPhone
mayo 5, 2023 11:49 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: Oro y USD/CAD en el foco
mayo 5, 2023 11:35 a.m.
Nasdaq 100: ¿Apple informará por segundo trimestre consecutivo menores ingresos y ganancias?
mayo 2, 2023 09:31 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: EUR/USD y FTSE en el foco
mayo 2, 2023 09:15 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

NFT: Qué son y cómo funcionan
Federico Canut
diciembre 7, 2022 03:08 p.m.
    Imagen destacada de Bitcoin utilizada en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
    ¿Qué le depara al criptomercado después del colapso de FTX?
    Matt Weller CFA CMT
    noviembre 16, 2022 10:17 a.m.
      Imagen destacada del gráfico del circuito comercial utilizada en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
      Coinbase: Previa al anuncio de las ganancias del 3° Trimestre
      Joshua Warner
      noviembre 1, 2022 02:35 p.m.
        Imagen destacada de Bitcoin utilizada en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
        Bitcoin rompe un soporte clave, continuando su tendencia bajista
        Matt Simpson
        septiembre 7, 2022 03:11 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.