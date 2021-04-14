Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

US open SP500 hovers at record high banks kick off earnings season

Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
14-04-2021 10:54:00
1 Visitas a la página
Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

US futures

Dow futures +0.03% at 33684

S&P futures +0.05% at 4143

Nasdaq futures +0.25% at 14028

In Europe

FTSE +0.2% at 6914

Dax -0.2% at 15211

Euro Stoxx  +0.1% at 3972

Learn more about trading indices

US stocks set for mild gains on the open

US futures are pointing marginally higher in cautious trade as US earning season begins and after a mixed session on Tuesday.

A less than expected CPI overshoot on Tuesday helped calm concerns over the inflation outlook. US CPI MoM came in 0.1% above forecasts, with investors assuming that it was an insufficient beat to prompt the Fed to adjust its supportive stance.

Treasury yields fell to a low of 1.61% supporting demand for tech stocks. Treasury yields have risen slightly so far this morning but remain depressed at 1.63% well fort of the yearly highs of 1.71% seen in March.

Attention today will be firmly on the start of earnings season with US banks kicking off. JP Morgan started the ball rolling with blowout numbers ion both revenue earnings.

Its worth keeping in mind that US banks have firmly outperformed the broader market across this year so far, so strong results could be a case for buy the rumor sell the fact. Morgan Stanley is trading -0.5% lower pre-market. Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo & Co are also due to release earnings before the open

Where next for the S&P?

The S&P 500 is wobbling around record highs of 4150 ahead of the open, it trades at the upper end of the 5 month ascending channel.

There are a couple of warning signs flashing as the index points towards resistance at 4200. Outright volume is not confirming the new highs, instead showing a bearish divergence. The RSI is also firmly in overbought territory.

A pullback could well be on the cards ion the coming sessions before the index continues to trend higher towards 4300.

Support can be seen at 4080 horizontal resistance turned support before 4030 the 20 EMA. A break below this level could indicate the start of a correction phase.


Coinbase IPO

Coinbase goes public today as Bitcoin and Dogecoin hit fresh all time highs.

For more details on the IPO click here


FX – US Dollar traces treasury yields lower.

The US Dollar is edging lower for a third straight session amid easing inflation expectations, lower yields and a slower vaccine rollout on the J&J shock news yesterday.

Currencies in Europe are failing to capitalise on the weaker US Dollar with both the Pound and the Euro only trading marginally higher.

AUD/USD is outperforming thanks to a jump in consumer morale. Australia’s Westpac consumer confidence index jumped to 6.2% in April, an 11 year high. This was a sharp rise from March’s 2.6% reading.

AUD/USD +0.6% at 0.7685

GBP/USD +0.06% at 1.3756

EUR/USD +0.08% at 1.1958


Oil rises and OPEC & EIA raise demand outlook

Oil is trading higher after breaking out of the tight range within which it had been trading over the past week.

Better than expected API inventory data and an upwardly revised OPEC demand outlook is helping lift the black gold ahead of EIA stockpile data later.

Yesterday’s API data revealed a larger than expected draw of 3.6 million barrels in the week April 9.

An upward revision to OPEC’s and EIA’s forecast for global oil demand is also lifting oil prices. Growth in 2021 to 5.95 million barrels per day is now expected. This is up from 5.89 million barrels per day previously expected. The upward revision comes ahead of OPEC’s expected increase to output levels which is due in May and which could keep gains in oil capped going forwards.

US crude trades +1.7% at $61.25

Brent trades +1.7% at $64.54

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

15:30 EIA Crude oil inventories

16:00 Fed Chair Powell speaks


Tags relacionados forex forex Indices Oil Crude Oil

Últimas noticias

Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
Ayer 03:54 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y Petróleo en el foco
Ayer 01:45 p.m.
Acciones de Tesla caen un 5% con los recortes de precios afectando los márgenes
abril 20, 2023 01:34 p.m.
Nvidia se sube a la ola de la Inteligencia Artificial
abril 20, 2023 10:46 a.m.
Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
abril 19, 2023 11:10 a.m.
¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
abril 19, 2023 10:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

¿Qué es la volatilidad de los mercados financieros?
Federico Canut
abril 19, 2023 10:55 a.m.
    La inflación de México retrocede después de un sorpresivo aumento de tasas
    Joe Perry
    febrero 24, 2023 10:17 a.m.
      Peso mexicano gana fuerza tras la subida de Banxico de la tasa de interés en 50 puntos
      Federico Canut
      febrero 10, 2023 03:36 p.m.
        El dólar se mantiene mientras las acciones suben
        Fawad Razaqzada
        febrero 9, 2023 02:33 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.