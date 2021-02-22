US open Stocks point lower on inflation fears Boeing slumps

US stocks are seen dropping lower on Monday with the tech sector under notable pressure amid growing concerns over rising inflationary pressure and bond yields.

Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
22-02-2021 9:54:00
Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

US futures

Dow futures -0.5% at 31270

S&P  futures -0.7% at 3877

Nasdaq futures -1.4% at 13388

In Europe

FTSE -0.4% at 6595

Dax -0.4% at 13930

Euro Stoxx -0.6% at 3692

Learn more about trading indices


Reflation trade

The reflation trade is gaining traction with base metal prices surging on expectations of strong global economic recovery fueling demand.

Copper futures broke above the key $9000 resistance for the first time in almost a decade. Futures of iron, which is the principal ingredient in steel making hit a three-week high and now trades less than 5% off the 10 year high reached in January.

The weaker US Dollar is adding support to the base metals, a trend which is being underpinned by the prospect of the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion package. The bill could be voted on in the House of Representative as soon as Friday.

Everything you need to know about trading copper.


Stocks look to pick up after yesterday’s sell off

US stocks are set to open lower as rising bond yields and the prospect of higher borrowing costs takes the shine off stocks.

The Nasdaq is a standout loser as the rotation out of growth gains pace.

Berkshire Hathaway reported before the open, whilst earnings from the oil and gas sector will be in focus after the close with Occidental and Williams reporting.

Kohl’s trades9.8% pre-market on reports that a group of activist investors with around a 9.5% stake  were attempting to take control of the department store’s board.


Boeing 777’s grounded on FAA orders

Boeing has called for the grounding of 128 of its 777 planes as US regulators, the FAA, issue an emergency order to inspect Boeing 777’s fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines after a mid flight accident in Denver.

This latest incident comes just weeks after Boeing got the all clear from regulators to start flying its737 MAX planes which had been grounded for 2 years following fatal accidents.

The stock trades -3% pre-market. Even so, the bias remains neutral.



FX – EUR & GBP bounce as US Dollar eases

The US Dollar is on the backfoot despite treasury yields rising. The US Dollar Index (DXY) -0.1% at the time of writing paring earlier gains.

EUR/USD trades higher after German IFO business sentiment data showed that optimism has returned to the German economy. Businesses, like the markets, are looking through the near term problems from lockdown and slow vaccine rollout to focus on the recovery. The IFO index rose to 92.4 in February from 90.3 in January.   

GBP/USD struck a fresh 35 month high of 1.4050 as investors cheer the rapid vaccine rollout and look ahead to a speech by Boris Johnson later today where he will mark out the path to reopening the UK economy.

Analyst Fiona Cincotta looks at the price action of GBP/USD here

GBP/USD trades +0.05% at 1.4020

EUR/USD  trades +0.15% at 1.2130


Oil pares some of Friday’s losses

US crude oil prices have started the week firmer as production wells, pipelines and refineries start to return to normal in Texas following last week’s cold snap.   

Separately, according to Bloomberg tensions are once again brewing between Saudi Arabia and Russia ahead of the next OPEC +meeting. Russia is more eager to ramp up production than its peers.

US crude trades +1% at $59.89

Brent trades +0.9% at $62.70

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

It is a quiet start to the week on the US economic calendar. Things start to pick up tomorrow with Fed Chair Jerome Powell beginning his bi-annual two day testimony before Congress which is set to be one biggest events of the week.


Tags relacionados forex Valores Índices

Últimas noticias

Actualización de Bitcoin: La fuerza compradora intenta superar la resistencia clave de $106k
Ayer 05:58 p. m.
Actualización EUR/USD: El Euro sigue débil por comentarios Dovish del ECB
enero 16, 2025 08:21 p. m.
Quizás no acabó aún la sacudida del oro, pero su bajada podría ser limitada
enero 16, 2025 03:34 p. m.
Pronóstico USD/MXN: El peso mexicano se recupera levemente después del CPI
enero 15, 2025 10:29 p. m.
El EUR/AUD marca el ritmo y Wall Street podría ofrecer un salvavidas al ASX (por ahora)
enero 15, 2025 03:01 p. m.
Pronóstico GBP/USD: La libra se debilita hacia niveles no vistos desde 2023
enero 14, 2025 05:35 p. m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más
Calendario económico
Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Image de gráfico de operaciones de FOREX.com
El EUR/AUD marca el ritmo y Wall Street podría ofrecer un salvavidas al ASX (por ahora)
Matt Simpson
enero 15, 2025 03:01 p. m.
    Imagen destacada de los billetes de banco en euros utilizada en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
    El pronóstico para el EUR/USD sigue siendo bajista antes del IPC de EE. UU.
    Fawad Razaqzada
    enero 13, 2025 03:40 p. m.
      Imagen destacada de los billetes de banco en euros utilizada en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
      El pronóstico para el EUR/USD sigue siendo bajista antes del IPC de EE. UU.
      Fawad Razaqzada
      enero 13, 2025 03:40 p. m.
        El AUD, golpeado por los aranceles de Trump (aunque no es la primera vez que vemos esta película)
        Matt Simpson
        noviembre 28, 2024 03:02 p. m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.