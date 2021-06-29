Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

US open Stocks point to mixed open banks in focus

Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
29-06-2021 11:40:00
3 Visitas a la página
Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

US futures

Dow futures +0.27% at 34377

S&P futures +0.02% at 4291

Nasdaq futures -0.2% at 14494

In Europe

FTSE +0.6% at 7110

Dax +1.25% at 15743

Euro Stoxx +0.8% at 4121

Dow rebounds

US stocks are to a mixed start on a Tuesday. Whilst the S&P and Nasdaq reached fresh record highs in the previous session, the Dow lagged behind its peers. Today the tables have turned and the Dow looks set to reverse yesterday’s losses.

Tech stocks and the Nasdaq surged in the previous session, helped along after a Federal antitrust court case against the social media giant was dismissed.

Stocks are mixed amid fluctuating concerns over the highly infectious Delta covid variant which is unnerving the markets, against upbeat news surrounding the banks. Some countries in Asia are also behind with the vaccine rollout making them even more vulnerable to rising covid cases.

Banks will also be in focus as most US banks announced plans to pay out $2 billion in dividends following the Fed’s stress test results last week.

Looking ahead, consumer confidence could grab the attention of some traders. Morale is expected to tick high after falling unexpectedly in May.

However, trading ranges could be limited as investors focus on Friday’s non-faarm payroll.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones continues to trade caught between its 50 day ma on offering support at 34200 and a multi month trend line support turned resistance capping gains at 34500. A bullish cross over appears to be forming on the MACD keeping the bulls hopeful. A move above 34500 could see the index aim towards 35000 and the all time high. A move below the 34200 could still prompt dip buying. It would take a move below 33750 to negate the near tem uptrend. Strong support also sits at 33400 the 100 sma.


FX – USD rallies

The US Dollar is charging higher, boosted in part by safe haven flows amid rising covid variant fears.

GBP/USD trades firmly below 1.40 at a weekly low following last week’s dovish BoE and concerns over rising covid cases. The optimism surrounding the final lifting of covid restrictions on July 19th has been overshadowed by steadily rising covid numbers.

EUR/USD is also losing ground owing to the stronger US Dollar despite surging Eurozone economic sentiment. Sentiment came in at 117.9 in June, up from 114.5 and ahead of forecasts of 116.5. Morale is picking up as the economy reopens.

GBP/USD-0.3% at 1.3831

EUR/USD  -0.3% at 1.1888


Oil steady ahead of API data

Oil prices are treading water after retreating in the previous session from recent two and a half year highs.  Concerns over rising covid cases in Asia and the UK and mobility restrictions in Australia sent oil prices over 1.5% lower in the previous session.

Whilst concerns surrounding the new, highly infectious Delta covid variant sparked a selloff there is also an element of investors looking to book some profits ahead of Thursday’s OPEC meeting.

Expectation are growing that OPEC will increase supply from August amid surging demand and limited supply. 500,000 barrels per day additional supply could be coming but given that OPEC expects demand to outstrip supply by the final quarter this should easily be absorbed into the market.

API inventory data is due later today. Another larger than forecast draw on inventory could boost oil prices.

US crude trades +0.3% at $72.88

Brent trades +0.3% at $74.35


Looking ahead

14:40 ECB President Lagarde Speech

15:00 US Consumer Confidence

21:30 API Weekly Crude Oil Stock


Tags relacionados Crude Oil DXY DJIA Equities forex forex Indices Nasdaq USD SPX 500

Últimas noticias

Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y DAX en el foco
Ayer 10:46 a.m.
Trading de oro: Comenzar a operar con oro online
abril 5, 2023 04:01 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: EUR/USD y Oro en el foco
abril 5, 2023 10:28 a.m.
Pronóstico S&P 500: las acciones suben previo a datos económicos
abril 4, 2023 02:26 p.m.
FTSE 100 abre en máximos de 3 semanas
abril 4, 2023 10:28 a.m.
Las acciones de Tesla caen a pesar de las entregas récord
abril 3, 2023 02:44 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
Fawad Razaqzada
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
    Anticipo de la OPEP+: ¿Volverá a recortar la producción?
    Joe Perry
    noviembre 30, 2022 04:33 p.m.
      Imagen destacada de billetes de monedas internacionales utilizada en los artículos de noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
      Par de divisas de la semana: EUR/USD
      Joe Perry
      noviembre 22, 2022 09:18 a.m.
        OPEP+: ¿Qué es la OPEP y qué países la forman?
        Rebecca Cattlin
        agosto 31, 2022 09:50 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.