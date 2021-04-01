Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

US open Wall Street heads high on Bidens spending plans OPEC in focus

Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
01-04-2021 10:13:00
3 Visitas a la página
Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

US futures

Dow  futures +0.1% at 33066

S&P futures +0.3% at 3992

Nasdaq  futures +1.1% at 13243

In Europe

FTSE +0.3% at 6745

Dax +0.45% at 15070

Euro Stoxx  +0.6% at 3936

Learn more about trading indices


Biden’s spending & tax plans boosts stocks

Stocks are set to open broadly higher following US President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure spend announcement yesterday. However, the added caveat that corporate tax hikes to the tune of 28% will be used to pay for the spending spree over the medium term has helped to ease the bond rout.

US treasury yields have eased lower, pulling the US Dollar off 5 month highs. The tech heavy Nasdaq is set to outperform its peers as yields decline. This is a slightly confusing move considering that Biden’s tax plans include foreign earnings and would dis-proportionally hit of the largest US firms such as Apple and Facebook.


Jobless claims higher than expected

Initial jobless claims came in higher than expected back over the 700k level to 719k, well over the 680k expected and a significant rise from last week's 658k. The disappointing number came following yesterday's ADP data which showed a strong rise in March. All eyes will now turn to tomorrow's non farm payroll data for further clues over the health of the US labour market recovery.

 

Stocks in focus

Micro Technology – trades 4.7% higher pre-market after reporting strong earnings and guidance after the close on Wednesday. Semiconductor sector as a whole is likely to be in focus.

Microsoft – rallied 1.5% in the previous session and trades +1.2% higher pre-market following an announcement yesterday that it won an Army contract worth $22 billion over 10 years. The deal is to build 120,000 custom HoloLens reality headsets.

Where next for Microsoft share price?

Microsoft has seen a solid runup across 2020 hitting an all time high of 246 last month. The price has since eased back sightly and has been trading in a tight ranged holding pattern since late February, capped on the upside by 240 and on the lower side by 230.

The 20 & 50 sma on the daily chart are flat and the RSI is all around 50 indicating a neutral bias.

Microsoft is expected to open at the top end of the range. Bulls will be looking for a close above 240 in order to target the all time high of 246, before looking towards 250 round number.

On the downside, failure to retake 240 could see the price tip lower. Bears should be looking for a break out below 230, before testing resistance at 223 the March low.

Chart analysis of Microsoft Corp performance. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

FX – EUR, GBP sluggish despite upbeat manufacturing PMIs

The US Dollar has eased off a recent 5 month highs after bond yields fall as Biden looks to corporate tax hikes to pay for the latest $2 trillion spend.

EUR/USD – trades marginally higher after data revealed that Eurozone manufacturing expanded at at faster pace than initially expected in March. The PMI rose to 62.5, upwardly revised from 62.4. and a fresh all time high as the manufacturing sector remains a bright spot. The service sector may not fair so well given the renewed lockdown restrictions in the region.

GBP/USD -0.1% at 1.3775

EUR/USD trades +0.1% at 1.1737


Oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting

After two straight days of losses, oil prices are on the rise ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later today. Concerns over the demand outlook dragged on the price of oil earlier in the week as France announced its third national lockdown and covid cases in India topped 70,000.

Two options are reportedly on the table. On is to keep cuts in place, the other is to increase production by 500,000 barrels. Russia  and Kazakhstan prefer the latter option whilst other OPEC members favor the first.

Expectations are for the oil cartel to keep output cuts in place at least for another month, which is underpinning the price of oil.

US crude trades +1.4% at $60.00

Brent trades +1.5% at $63.97

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets

Analyst Fiona Cincotta looks at the price action of WTI and levels to watch here.


Looking ahead

14:45 Markit manufacturing PMI (March)

15:00 US ISM manufacturing PMI (March)

 

Tags relacionados Crude Oil Equities EUR forex forex Indices Microsoft USD

Últimas noticias

Las acciones del banco UBS caen casi un 14% tras comprar el Credit Suisse
Hoy 10:20 a.m.
El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: FTSE y EUR/USD
marzo 15, 2023 03:46 p.m.
Los bancos se desploman a medida que aumenta la preocupación
marzo 15, 2023 03:34 p.m.
Reddit y las “acciones memes” | ¿Qué son y cuáles están en tendencia?
marzo 15, 2023 03:09 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: EUR/GBP y USD/JPY
marzo 14, 2023 10:08 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
Fawad Razaqzada
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
    Anticipo de la OPEP+: ¿Volverá a recortar la producción?
    Joe Perry
    noviembre 30, 2022 04:33 p.m.
      OPEP+: ¿Qué es la OPEP y qué países la forman?
      Rebecca Cattlin
      agosto 31, 2022 09:50 a.m.
        Precios del petróleo caen por temores de recesión
        FOREX.com
        agosto 31, 2022 09:45 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.