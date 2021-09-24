Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

US open: Wall Street heads lower, Evergrande fears resurface

Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
24-09-2021 10:58:00
17 Visitas a la página
Fiona Cincotta
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

US futures

Dow futures -0.4% at 34640

S&P futures -0.46% at 4427

Nasdaq futures -0.68% at 15223

In Europe

FTSE -0.3% at 7053

Dax -0.73% at 15528

Euro Stoxx -0.95% at 4135


Stocks fall but set for mild weekly gains

After two days of gains, doubts are setting in. Fears surrounding the debt ridden Evergrande have resurfaced hitting risk sentiment. Consumer and retail shares are also expected to have a tough session amid weakness pre-market and in Europe.

The debt crisis at Evergrande is unnerving investors. After the coupon payment deadline passed investors are in limbo over what will happen next. With a 30-day grace period before it is considered a default, the crisis potentially has longer to run.

Those fears that we saw at the beginning of the week, that the collapse of Evergrande could pose a systemic risk and spread across the Chinese financial system, are back to haunt the market ahead of the weekend. Traders are keen to take risk off the table – who knows what could happen over the weekend, particularly given the silence from Evergrande.

Separately, fears surrounding supply chain issues have been put back under the limelight following Nike’s earnings. The sports retailer warned over supply chain shortages which could last into the holiday season, a key period for any retailers. Nike trades 5% lower pre-market after slashing FY sales growth forecasts.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdq broke out of the rising wedge at the start of the week before rebounding off 14815 and retaking the key 15200 level, the 50 sma as well as horizontal support turned resistance. Whilst the index  is trading lower and the RSI points southwards, any move lower would need to break below 15200. A break here could see sellers gain traction and bring 14815 back into target ahead of 14650 the 100 sma. Should 152000 hold, resistance can bee seen at 15565 last week’s high on the way to 15700.


FX – USD rebounds, AUD the Evergrande barometer

The US Dollar is trading higher clawing back losses from the previous session, boosted by safe haven flows as the Evergrande doubts grow. The greenback is set to end the week flat as the weakness stemming from the Fed meeting is matched by a boost from safe haven demand.

AUD/USD The Aussie, a proxy for China and the barometer for the #Evergrande crisis is under performing peers on Friday. Should the Evergrande situation deteriorate further 0.72 could come into focus.

AUD/USD -0.5% at 0.7256

GBP/USD  -0.3% at 1.3680

EUR/USD  -0.15% at 1.1720


Oil set for third week of gains

Oil prices are easing slightly but are still set for gains of around 2% across the week. This will mark the third week of gains as ongoing output disruptions and large than expected inventory draws support the price.

Output has been slow coming back online following Hurricane Ida and other tropical storms which have cause disruptions which could last for months.

Tight supply as a time when demand is rising and when OPEC member are struggling to increase output helped oil prices reach the highest level since early July.

The rally across the week was capped on Friday amid the first public sales Chinese sate crude reserves.

WTI crude trades -0.3% at $73.03

Brent trades -0.18% at $76.41



Looking ahead

15:00 US new homes sales


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Tags relacionados Crude Oil DJIA DXY forex Indices Nasdaq Oil SPX 500

Últimas noticias

Horario de trading de las bolsas mundiales
Ayer 02:35 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y USD/JPY
marzo 28, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Mercados Europeos: WTI vuelve a superar los USD $70 y el yen se mantiene firme
marzo 28, 2023 08:50 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: DAX y GBP/USD
marzo 27, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
Fawad Razaqzada
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
    Anticipo de la OPEP+: ¿Volverá a recortar la producción?
    Joe Perry
    noviembre 30, 2022 04:33 p.m.
      OPEP+: ¿Qué es la OPEP y qué países la forman?
      Rebecca Cattlin
      agosto 31, 2022 09:50 a.m.
        Precios del petróleo caen por temores de recesión
        FOREX.com
        agosto 31, 2022 09:45 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.