Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

US yields surge to start a busy week for US lawmakers, Dollar Index probing YTD highs

Matt Weller
Escrito por : ,  Jefe de Investigación de Mercados
27-09-2021 17:58:00
18 Visitas a la página
Matt Weller
Escrito por : ,  Jefe de Investigación de Mercados

As my colleague Joe Perry noted in his Week Ahead report, it will be a busy week for US lawmakers, with Congress trying to hash out votes on a $3.5T social welfare spending package, a $1.2T infrastructure bill, and an agreement to raise the debt limit ahead of a potential partial government shutdown on Thursday. For the uninitiated, here is a quick breakdown of where each bill stands as of writing:

  • The $1.2T infrastructure bill has already passed the Senate with help from Republicans, and Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, is optimistic that it will pass through the House of Representatives this week.
  • The $3.5T social and environmental spending bill remains controversial, with Republicans and more centrist Democrats balking at the big price tag – negotiations on that front are likely to continue, with the headline sticker price potentially working its way lower as the two sides seek a compromise.
  • Both parties recognize the tremendous cost of shutting down the government during a global health crisis, so most analysts are expecting at least a short-term agreement to keep the proverbial lights on ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Between these big legislative priorities and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s clear signal that the central bank intends to announce its taper plans at its November meeting last week, US bond traders have clearly started to price in rising interest rates. Looking at the yield on the two-year treasury bond, which tends to have one of the best correlations with the value of the US dollar, rates are testing 0.28%, their highest level since the onset of COVID last March and a 10bp rise from the start of the month:

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Not surprisingly, given the close correlation between 2-year government bond yield and currency values, the US dollar is the strongest major currency so far this month. After retracing to its 100-day EMA to start September, the US dollar index is once again on the verge of breaking out above previous resistance in the 93.20-50 zone to its highest level so far this year:

Source: TradingView, StoneX

A confirmed break above 93.50 could open the door for a continuation toward the Q4 2020 highs for the dollar index in the mid-94.00s next. Meanwhile, even a pullback from this resistance area would leave the bulls in control on a medium-term basis unless the dollar index drops below its 100-day EMA in the 92.30 area.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Tags relacionados DXY forex forex Trade Ideas

Últimas noticias

Horario de trading de las bolsas mundiales
marzo 29, 2023 02:35 p.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: GBP/USD y USD/JPY
marzo 28, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Mercados Europeos: WTI vuelve a superar los USD $70 y el yen se mantiene firme
marzo 28, 2023 08:50 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: DAX y GBP/USD
marzo 27, 2023 09:22 a.m.
Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Imagen destacada de pepitas de oro a escala utilizada en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
¿Qué sigue para los activos altamente correlacionados de Oro y DXY?
Joe Perry
diciembre 2, 2022 12:05 p.m.
    El oro brilla en medio de la caída del dólar y la liquidación de criptomonedas
    Joe Perry
    noviembre 10, 2022 10:12 a.m.
      Las minutas del FOMC muestran que la Fed se toma en serio la inflación
      Joe Perry
      octubre 13, 2022 10:43 a.m.
        Las minutas del FOMC muestran que la Fed se toma en serio la inflación
        Joe Perry
        octubre 13, 2022 10:43 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.