[Video] Bulls Look Aggressive At the S&P 500 highs (FBHS, PNR)













In today’s video we take a fresh look at Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS), update our analysis on Pentair (PNR) then finish up on the S&P 500 cash index.





S&P 500: Market Internals

S&P 500: 4423.15 (0.82%), 03 August 2021

Energy (1.83%) was the strongest sector and Communication Services (-0.184%) was the weakest

10 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher

6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500

390 (77.08%) stocks advanced and 115 (22.73%) declined

86.36% of stocks closed above their 200-day average

60.47% of stocks closed above their 50-day average

67.59% of stocks closed above their 20-day average





Outperformers:

+ 26.6% - Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO.N)

+ 11.5% - Moderna Inc (MRNA.OQ)

+ 10.8% - Gartner Inc (IT.N)

Underperformers:

-10.9% - Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS.N)

-9.46% - Clorox Co (CLX.N)

-7.71% - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.OQ)





