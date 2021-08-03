[Video] Bulls Look Aggressive At the S&P 500 highs (FBHS, PNR)

In today’s video we take a fresh look at Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS), update our analysis on Pentair (PNR) then finish up on the S&P 500 cash index.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4423.15 (0.82%), 03 August 2021
- Energy (1.83%) was the strongest sector and Communication Services (-0.184%) was the weakest
- 10 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 390 (77.08%) stocks advanced and 115 (22.73%) declined
- 86.36% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 60.47% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 67.59% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 26.6% - Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO.N)
- + 11.5% - Moderna Inc (MRNA.OQ)
- + 10.8% - Gartner Inc (IT.N)
Underperformers:
- -10.9% - Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS.N)
- -9.46% - Clorox Co (CLX.N)
- -7.71% - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.OQ)
