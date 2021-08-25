[Video] Gold in Focus for Jackson Hole (MSFT, PENN)

In today’s video, we add two new stocks to the watchlist including Microsoft (MSFT) which is consolidating near its highs, and Penn International Gaming (PENN) after it broken above a key resistance zone to signal a major trend reversal. We then wrap up on gold which will be within the crosshairs of volatility around Jerome Powell’s speech later today.
S&P 500: Market InternalsS&P 500: 4496.19 (0.22%), 25 August 2021
- Financials (1.21%) was the strongest sector and Healthcare (-0.255%) was the weakest
- 7 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 360 (71.29%) stocks advanced and 140 (27.72%) declined
- 81.98% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 69.11% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 65.74% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 8.66% - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN.OQ)
- + 7.8% - Western Digital Corp (WDC.OQ)
- + 4.29% - Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA.OQ)
Underperformers:
- -5.31% - Gap Inc (GPS.N)
- -2.67% - Nucor Corp (NUE.N)
- -2.17% - Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N)
