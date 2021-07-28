Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

Video Gold Perks up on Dollar Weakness RUT

Avatar azul para los colaboradores invitados de FOREX.com
Escrito por : 
29-07-2021 0:45:00
4 Visitas a la página
Avatar azul para los colaboradores invitados de FOREX.com
Escrito por : 

 


In today’s video we take another look at gold prices now momentum has realigned with a higher timeframe trend, then take a look at dollar weakness via USD/CHF. As for indices, we highlight a key level on the Russell 2000 which could act as a pivotal level for bullish or bearish setups as we head towards the weekend.


S&P 500: Market Internals


S&P 500: 4400.64 (-0.02%), 28 July 2021

  • Energy (0.97%) was the strongest sector and Consumer Staples (-0.86%) was the weakest
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
  • 224 (44.36%) stocks advanced and 280 (55.45%) declined
  • 88.32% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 100% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 59.41% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 7.58%   -  Advanced Micro Devices Inc  (AMD.OQ) 
  • + 6.34%   -  Moderna Inc  (MRNA.OQ) 
  • + 5.83%   -  Monolithic Power Systems Inc  (MPWR.OQ) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.71%   -  Humana Inc  (HUM.N) 
  • -3.08%   -  CH Robinson Worldwide Inc  (CHRW.OQ) 
  • -3.06%   -  Stanley Black & Decker Inc  (SWK.N) 

Tags relacionados Indices forex Trade Ideas Gold CHF

Últimas noticias

Dow Jones: las acciones caen frente a la inflación
abril 28, 2023 02:52 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y FTSE en el foco
abril 27, 2023 01:16 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y EUR/USD en el foco
abril 25, 2023 03:05 p.m.
Nasdaq 100: ¿Las ganancias de Meta disminuirán por sexto trimestre consecutivo?
abril 25, 2023 09:08 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y EUR/USD en el foco
abril 24, 2023 09:27 a.m.
Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
abril 21, 2023 03:54 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Edificio del Capitolio para mostrar artículos de noticias financieras de STONEX
Dow Jones: las acciones caen frente a la inflación
Fiona Cincotta
abril 28, 2023 02:52 p.m.
    Nasdaq 100: ¿Las ganancias de Meta disminuirán por sexto trimestre consecutivo?
    Matt Weller CFA CMT
    abril 25, 2023 09:08 a.m.
      Nasdaq 100: Qué es y cómo operar con este índice
      Federico Canut
      abril 19, 2023 11:10 a.m.
        Horario de las bolsas mundiales: ¿A qué hora abre y cierran las bolsas?
        Rebecca Cattlin
        marzo 29, 2023 02:35 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.