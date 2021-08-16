Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

[Video] Nasdaq 100 Eyes New Highs, Apple Breaks $150

Analista Financiero Matt Simpson
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
17-08-2021 0:41:00
5 Visitas a la página
Analista Financiero Matt Simpson
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
 

In today’s video we analyse the Nasdaq 100 daily chart, reassess our analysis on Apple (AAPL) following its break above a key resistance level then finish upon platinum futures.

Elsewhere, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) rose to a 4-day high in line with our bullish bias. Target (TGT) has pullback back within its established bullish channel, printed a bullish engulfing candle and found support at the monthly pivot point. We suspect a corrective low could be in place but be warned that earnings are released tomorrow (and US retail sales are released today) so the stock is vulnerable to volatility over the next 48 hours.


S&P 500: Market Internals


S&P 500: 4479.71 (0.26%), 16 August 2021

  • Healthcare (1.12%) was the strongest sector and Energy (-1.83%) was the weakest
  • 7 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
  • 272 (53.86%) stocks advanced and 232 (45.94%) declined
  • 84.16% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 67.33% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 70.1% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 7.5%   -  eBay Inc  (EBAY.OQ) 
  • + 3.8%   -  Advanced Micro Devices Inc  (AMD.OQ) 
  • + 2.8%   -  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc  (REGN.OQ) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.5%   -  APA Corp (US)  (APA.OQ) 
  • -4.7%   -  Diamondback Energy Inc  (FANG.OQ) 
  • -4.6%   -  HP Inc  (HPQ.N) 


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Tags relacionados Video Indices Equities Apple Nasdaq Trade Ideas

Últimas noticias

Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y FTSE en el foco
Ayer 01:16 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y EUR/USD en el foco
abril 25, 2023 03:05 p.m.
Nasdaq 100: ¿Las ganancias de Meta disminuirán por sexto trimestre consecutivo?
abril 25, 2023 09:08 a.m.
Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y EUR/USD en el foco
abril 24, 2023 09:27 a.m.
Alphabet en caída previo a las ganancias del primer trimestre
abril 21, 2023 03:54 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: GBP/USD y Petróleo en el foco
abril 21, 2023 01:45 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

[Video] US Equities Post Minor Gains After Reversing Earlier Losses
Matt Simpson
septiembre 26, 2021 11:46 p.m.
    93 is Key for The Dollar Index, Dow Outperforms
    Matt Simpson
    septiembre 23, 2021 11:34 p.m.
      Imagen destacada del gráfico futurista utilizado en los artículos de noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
      [Video] WTI Bulls Build Their Case, Fed Gives USD a Tailwind
      Matt Simpson
      septiembre 22, 2021 10:05 p.m.
        [Video] Gold Bugs Resurface, Oil Ready to Pop Higher?
        Matt Simpson
        septiembre 21, 2021 09:54 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.