S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4369.21 (-0.35%), 13 July 2021
- Information Technology (0.43%) was the strongest sector and Real Estate (-1.31%) was the weakest
- 10 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
- 73 (14.46%) stocks advanced and 429 (84.95%) declined
- 89.11% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 77.62% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 55.84% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 2.42% - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY.N)
- + 2.31% - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.OQ)
- + 2.17% - Mastercard Inc (MA.N)
Underperformers:
- -5.43% - Conagra Brands Inc (CAG.N)
- -4.91% - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE.N)
- -4.89% - Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.N)
