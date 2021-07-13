Video Nasdaq Hints at Reversal CADJPY In Focus for BOC DXY

US indices have stumbled at their record highs, leaving the potential for a corrective phase. We also look at CAD/JPY ahead of today’s BOC meeting.

14-07-2021 0:34:00
S&P 500: Market Internals

S&P 500: 4369.21 (-0.35%), 13 July 2021

  • Information Technology (0.43%) was the strongest sector and Real Estate (-1.31%) was the weakest
  • 10 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
  • 73 (14.46%) stocks advanced and 429 (84.95%) declined
  • 89.11% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 77.62% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 55.84% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 2.42%   -  Teledyne Technologies Inc  (TDY.N) 
  • + 2.31%   -  PepsiCo Inc  (PEP.OQ) 
  • + 2.17%   -  Mastercard Inc  (MA.N) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.43%   -  Conagra Brands Inc  (CAG.N) 
  • -4.91%   -  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co  (HPE.N) 
  • -4.89%   -  Franklin Resources Inc  (BEN.N) 

Chart comparing S&P500 performance vs other popular sectors. Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

 

