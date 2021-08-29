[Video] S&P 500 Hits New High, Gold Breaks Key Resistance Levels (JBHT)

In today’s video we analyse the S&P 500 E-mini futures contract and highlight a pivotal level for traders to monitor. We also reassess spot gold prices after it closed above several key technical levels, and add JB Hunt (JBHT) Transport Services to our US equity watchlist.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4509.37 (0.88%), 27 August 2021
- Energy (2.6%) was the strongest sector and Healthcare (-0.164%) was the weakest
- 10 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 1 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
- 439 (87.10%) stocks advanced and 64 (12.70%) declined
- 81.94% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 70.04% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 69.05% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 6.92% - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N)
- + 6.25% - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG.N)
- + 5.94% - APA Corp (US) (APA.OQ)
Underperformers:
- -4.52% - Moderna Inc (MRNA.OQ)
- -2.77% - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.OQ)
- -2.54% - Autozone Inc (AZO.N)
