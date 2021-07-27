Video USD and Silver Break Lower Ahead of FOMC WTI

S&P 500: 4401.46 (-0.47%), 27 July 2021
- Utilities (1.72%) was the strongest sector and Consumer Discretionary (-1.15%) was the weakest
- 6 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 5 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
- 129 (36.75%) stocks advanced and 203 (57.83%) declined
- 78.92% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 52.71% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 60.4% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 6.23% - Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)
- + 5.62% - Croda International PLC (CRDA.L)
- + 3.77% - Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (JETJ.L)
Underperformers:
- -9.33% - Moonpig Group PLC (MOONM.L)
- -8.43% - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT.L)
- -6.47% - Ascential PLC (ASCL.L)
