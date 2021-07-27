Video USD and Silver Break Lower Ahead of FOMC WTI

Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
S&P 500: 4401.46 (-0.47%), 27 July 2021

  • Utilities (1.72%) was the strongest sector and Consumer Discretionary (-1.15%) was the weakest
  • 6 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
  • 129 (36.75%) stocks advanced and 203 (57.83%) declined
  • 78.92% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 52.71% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 60.4% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 6.23%   -  Mitie Group PLC  (MTO.L) 
  • + 5.62%   -  Croda International PLC  (CRDA.L) 
  • + 3.77%   -  Just Eat Takeaway.com NV  (JETJ.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -9.33%   -  Moonpig Group PLC  (MOONM.L) 
  • -8.43%   -  Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC  (RKT.L) 
  • -6.47%   -  Ascential PLC  (ASCL.L) 


