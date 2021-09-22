Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

VOLATILITY ALERT! The taper is coming

Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.
22-09-2021 19:17:00
21 Visitas a la página
Joe Perry
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados EE.UU.

Although not a surprise to anyone, the FOMC hinted today that moderation in the  bond-buying pace “MAY soon be warranted”. Understanding Fed semantics, the markers seemed to focus on the word “May” to mean “May, or May Not”.  Therefore, the statement is “as expected”.   See my colleague Matt Weller’s FOMC recap here.  With an “as expected” statement, stocks moved higher and the US Dollar moved lower.

SPX 500 – 5 minute

20210922spx5005

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

US Dollar Index (DXY) – 5 minute

20210922dxy5

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

However, notice in the charts above that price reversed about 30 minutes after the statement was released.  There was a straightforward surprise in Fed Chairman’s Press Conference that followed, “Language in the statement is meant to flag bar for taper could be met as soon as next meeting”.  In addition, he followed up with, “Many of the FOMC feel substantial further progress test on employment has been met.  My own view is that it is all but met”.   And one more statement that “tapering could conclude in the middle of next year”.  This is the most hawkish the Fed has been since the beginning of the pandemic.

What is the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

But did stocks care?  Nope.  Buy the dip has been the war cry since the beginning of the pandemic and stock markets obliged at the day’s open.   However, the S&P 500 was violently unchanged for the last 2 hours of trading.   

SPX 500 – 30 minute

20210922spx50030

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

US Dollar reacted differently!  The DXY moved aggressively higher from 92.99 to 93.51 and continued to trade near the highs of the day into the close.  As one may expect, if the Fed is to begin tapering, the US Dollar should move higher (less Dollars in the system equals higher prices).  In addition, the FOMC noted that inflation had been higher than they thought it would be earlier in the year and expected inflation to be 4.2% at the end of the year!  This is another reason for the DXY to maintain its bid.  Watch for this to be the theme moving forward.

US Dollar Index (DXY) – 30 minute

20210922dxy30

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With other risks in play, such as the Evergrande saga and the US debt ceiling debate, US stock may have a tough time continuing higher.  There is a lot of resistance above, including the gap from this past weekend, the 50% retracement level from the September 6th highs to Monday’s lows near 4421.25, and the 50 Day Moving Average(not shown) at 4430, just to name a few.  Support is at the day’s low of 4321.25 and then Monday’s low of 4293.25.

SPX 500 – 240 minute

20210922spx5002401

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With an “as expected” statement and a hawkish Fed presser,  stock indices and the US Dollar were extremely volatile into the end of the day.  In theory, with the Fed hinting at a taper and higher inflation forecasts, US stock indices should move lower and the DXY should move higher.  Watch for continued volatility as we head towards the weekend.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Tags relacionados DXY forex SPX 500 FOMC

Últimas noticias

Mercados en el foco de esta semana: DAX y GBP/USD
Hoy 09:22 a.m.
Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.
Despidos de Big Tech: ¿Habrá más recortes de empleos por venir?
marzo 22, 2023 11:55 a.m.
Las acciones del banco UBS caen casi un 14% tras comprar el Credit Suisse
marzo 20, 2023 10:20 a.m.
El crudo se desploma. ¿Aparecerá la OPEP al rescate?
marzo 16, 2023 10:06 a.m.
Mercados en el foco de esta semana: FTSE y EUR/USD
marzo 15, 2023 03:46 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

Imagen destacada de pepitas de oro a escala utilizada en los artículos de Noticias y análisis de FOREX.com
¿Qué sigue para los activos altamente correlacionados de Oro y DXY?
Joe Perry
diciembre 2, 2022 12:05 p.m.
    El oro brilla en medio de la caída del dólar y la liquidación de criptomonedas
    Joe Perry
    noviembre 10, 2022 10:12 a.m.
      Las minutas del FOMC muestran que la Fed se toma en serio la inflación
      Joe Perry
      octubre 13, 2022 10:43 a.m.
        Las minutas del FOMC muestran que la Fed se toma en serio la inflación
        Joe Perry
        octubre 13, 2022 10:43 a.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.