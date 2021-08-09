Utilizamos cookies. Al continuar usando este sitio o al hacer clic en "Aceptar", acepta su uso. Los detalles completos están en nuestra política de cookies.
Aceptar

NIO Q2 preview: where next for the NIO share price?

Josh Warner
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados
09-08-2021 8:11:00
11 Visitas a la página
Josh Warner
Escrito por : ,  Analista de mercados

When will NIO release Q2 results?

NIO will release second quarter earnings after the US markets close on Wednesday August 11.

NIO Q2 earnings preview: what to expect from the results

We already know that NIO delivered 21,896 electric cars in the second quarter – more than double what it produced the year before and marking a new quarterly record for the company. That was up from the record 20,060 cars delivered in the first three months of the year.

That is expected to continue driving strong topline growth and investors will also be hoping it can lead to improved profitability too. The company achieved a vehicle margin of 21.2% in the first quarter and this will be closely-watched this week. Investors are hoping NIO can retain a strong margin despite several headwinds, including the problems in the supply chain amid the global shortage in semiconductors and rising prices for the key commodities used to make cars and their batteries.

Increased investment in new stores, with Bloomberg forecasting it opened 30 new stores during the second quarter including two costly Nio House sales outlets, and the rollout of its new and improved charging stations could also weigh on profitability. Investors will also be hoping that NIO can deliver another quarter of positive operating cashflow despite the heightened spending activity.

Analysts are expecting revenue in the second quarter to rise to RMB8,322 million from RMB3,719 million the year before, and for the loss per share to narrow to RMB0.53 from RMB1.15. That would be at the higher end of NIO’s target to make RMB8,146.1 and RMB8,504.5 million in revenue.

NIO has posted significantly larger losses than what markets expected during the last two quarters, having beaten expectations during the three quarters prior to that.

Wall Street is bullish on NIO’s prospects, with the average rating among 21 of them at Buy with a target price of $55.74, implying there is up to 27% potential upside from the current share price.

Where next for the NIO share price?

Since falling a quick -50% through the first quarter of the year, NIO has stabilized in the $32-$52 range for the past five months. The EV space as a whole has seen some of its earlier speculative froth recede, but NIO is holding up relatively well, finding support at its (marginally) rising 200-day EMA. Heading into earnings, support is likely to emerge on any dips toward the 200-day EMA around $40, while a strong reading could push NIO above near-term resistance at $47 for a potential continuation toward $52 next.

How to trade NIO shares

You can trade NIO shares with Forex.com in just four steps:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘NIO’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Tags relacionados Equities Stocks earnings

Últimas noticias

Análisis de los mercados: USD/CAD y DAX en el foco
abril 6, 2023 10:46 a.m.
Trading de oro: Comenzar a operar con oro online
abril 5, 2023 04:01 p.m.
Análisis de los mercados: EUR/USD y Oro en el foco
abril 5, 2023 10:28 a.m.
Pronóstico S&P 500: las acciones suben previo a datos económicos
abril 4, 2023 02:26 p.m.
FTSE 100 abre en máximos de 3 semanas
abril 4, 2023 10:28 a.m.
Las acciones de Tesla caen a pesar de las entregas récord
abril 3, 2023 02:44 p.m.

Es fácil comenzar a operar

La apertura de una cuenta con nosotros es un proceso rápido y sencillo. Solicite una cuenta en línea en cuestión de minutos a través de nuestro formulario de solicitud simple y seguro.

Abrir una cuenta

Plataforma Web Trader

Nuestra sofisticada plataforma web está repleta de funciones.
Leer más

Calendario económico

Ver más

Artículos relacionados

FTSE 100 abre en máximos de 3 semanas
Joshua Warner
abril 4, 2023 10:28 a.m.
    Las acciones de Tesla caen a pesar de las entregas récord
    Joshua Warner
    abril 3, 2023 02:44 p.m.
      Horario de las bolsas mundiales: ¿A qué hora abre y cierran las bolsas?
      Rebecca Cattlin
      marzo 29, 2023 02:35 p.m.
        Una guía sobre la crisis bancaria: ¿Qué pasó y qué viene después?
        Joshua Warner
        marzo 22, 2023 01:05 p.m.

          Descargo de responsabilidad: La información de este sitio web no está dirigida al público en general de ningún país en particular. No está destinado a la distribución a residentes en ningún país donde dicha distribución o uso infrinja cualquier ley local o requisito reglamentario. La información y las opiniones en este informe son solo para uso de información general y no pretenden ser una oferta o solicitud con respecto a la compra o venta de cualquier divisa o contrato de CFD. Todas las opiniones e información contenidas en este informe están sujetas a cambios sin previo aviso. Este informe ha sido preparado sin tener en cuenta los objetivos de inversión específicos, la situación financiera y las necesidades de cualquier destinatario en particular. Cualquier referencia a movimientos o niveles de precios históricos es informativa basada en nuestro análisis y no representamos ni garantizamos que tales movimientos o niveles puedan volver a ocurrir en el futuro. Si bien la información contenida en este documento se obtuvo de fuentes que se consideran confiables, el autor no garantiza su precisión o integridad, ni asume ninguna responsabilidad por cualquier pérdida directa, indirecta o consecuente que pueda resultar de la confianza de cualquier persona en dicha información u opiniones.


          Los futuros, opciones sobre futuros, divisas y otros productos apalancados implican un riesgo significativo de pérdida y no son adecuados para todos los inversores. Las pérdidas pueden exceder sus depósitos. Aumentar el apalancamiento aumenta el riesgo. Los contratos de oro y plata al contado no están sujetos a la regulación de la Ley de Bolsa de Productos Básicos de EE. UU. Los contratos por diferencia (CFD) no están disponibles para los residentes de EE. UU. Antes de decidir operar con futuros de divisas y materias primas, debe considerar cuidadosamente sus objetivos financieros, nivel de experiencia y apetito por el riesgo. Cualquier opinión, noticia, investigación, análisis, precio u otra información contenida en este documento pretende ser información general sobre el tema tratado y se proporciona en el entendimiento de que no brindamos ningún asesoramiento de inversión, legal o fiscal. Debe consultar con el consejero apropiado u otros asesores sobre todos los asuntos de inversión, legales o fiscales. Las referencias a Forex.com o GAIN Capital se refieren a GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. y sus subsidiarias. Lea Características y riesgos de las opciones estandarizadas.