09 09 EU PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 9, 2020 5:01 AM
3 views
Close-up of stock market board
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 1.4%, Germany's DAX 30 lost 1.0%, France's CAC 40 slid 1.6% and U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
75% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
37% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 48% Monday (below the 20D moving average).
53% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 54% Monday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 0.53pt to 28.45, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Retail, Chemicals, Autos, Industrial
3mths relative low: Energy

Europe Best 3 sectors
automobiles & parts, real estate, retail

Europe worst 3 sectors
energy, banks, technology


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 1bp to -0.46% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 3bps to -21bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
GE 10:40: Year Bund Auction 10


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD rebounded slightly to 1.1773 while GBP/USD dropped further to 1.2954. USD/JPY fell below 106.00 level.

Spot gold retreated to $1,927 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Computacenter, a computer services provider, posted 1H results: "The Group's revenues increased by 1.5 per cent to £2,462.2 million (H1 2019: £2,427.0 million) and were 0.6 per cent higher in constant currency. The Group made a profit before tax of £72.4 million, an increase of 42.5 per cent (H1 2019: £50.8 million). (...) The diluted earnings per share ('EPS') increased by 36.4 per cent to 45.3 pence for the period (H1 2019: 33.2 pence). (...) We are therefore pleased to announce an interim dividend of 12.3 pence per share (H1 2019: 10.1 pence per share). Whilst the 2019 full-year dividend was not paid, we have continued with our normal policy that the interim dividend will be approximately one third of the previous year's full dividend."

From a chartist point of view, the share escaped from a recent consolidation area. Furthermore, there is a positive participation on volumes. Above the 50DMA at 1910p look for the previous all-time high at 2324p and 2550p in extension.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Avon Rubber, a manufacturer of respiratory protection equipment, announced that it has agreed to acquire Team Wendy, a supplier of helmets and helmet liner and retention systems, for 130 million dollars on a cash-free and debt-free basis.


#AUSTRIA#
Verbund, Austria's major electricity provider, was downgraded to "reduce" from "hold" at HSBC.


#FRANCE#
Scor, a reinsurance company, said "Life claims are emerging better than expected and better than booked at H1 2020", and it is "very positive on the new P&C market conditions and is expecting strong growth with positive pricing dynamics".

Airbus, an aircraft manufacturer, was downgraded to "equalweight" from "overweight" at Morgan Stanley.


#SPAIN#
Sabadell, a Spanish bank, is considering strategic options, including asset disposals and merger, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

Ferrovial, a Spanish infrastructure group, was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan.


EX-DIVIDEND
Bouygues: E1.7
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

Nasdaq extends winning streak
June 16, 2023 06:24 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
June 16, 2023 02:20 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
June 16, 2023 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 16, 2023 12:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
June 16, 2023 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
S&P 500, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 12th June 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
June 12, 2023 12:45 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, Gold analysis: European open – 31st May 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 31, 2023 05:07 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, gold, S&P 500 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 29, 2023 03:10 AM
        Research
        Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: RBNZ hike, UK CPI data and Fed minutes loom
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 24, 2023 05:30 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.