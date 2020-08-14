14 08 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 14, 2020 9:55 AM
0 views
Close-up of stock market board
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures are under pressure after they held up at recent highs yesterday. The treasury yields rose again - 10-year Treasury yield advanced to 0.716% - after the record 30-year US bond auction saw weak demand, raising fears that debt market may not absorb additional debt easily.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will release July retail sales (+2.1% on month expected) and June business inventories (-1.1% on month expected). The Federal Reserve will report July industrial production (+3.0% on month expected) and capacity utilization (70.3% expected). The University of Michigan will publish its Consumer Sentiment Index for August (72.0 expected). 

European indices are facing a strong down move. The European Commission has reported 2Q GDP at -12.1% (vs -3.6% in 1Q) and June trade balance at 17.1 billion euros surplus (vs 14.5 billion euros surplus expected). France's INSEE has posted final readings of July CPI at +0.8% on year, as expected.

Asian indices closed in the green except the Hong Kong HSI. Earlier today, official data showed that China's industrial production grew 4.8% on year in July (+5.1% expected) while retail sales dropped 1.1% (+0.1% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are turning down after the International Energy Agency lowered its 2020 global oil demand forecast to 91.1 million barrels per day, reflecting a fall of 8.1 million barrels per day as compared with 2019.

Gold continues to consolidate, close to its first weekly decline after posting record highs.

Gold fell 7.32 dollars (-0.37%) to 1946.39 dollars.

AUD/USD fell 3pips to 0.7146. The pair consolidates on bad China data after a seven-week winning streak.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Applied Materials (AMAT), the global leader in materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor industry, reported third quarter adjusted EPS up to 1.06 dollar from 0.74 dollar a year earlier on sales up to 4.39 billion dollars from 3.6 billion dollars a year ago. Those figures beat estimates.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, was upgraded to "equal-weight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley.

QIAGEN (QGEN), a biotech company specialized in applications in life sciences and molecular diagnostics, was raised to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank.
Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

Dow Jones outlook: Stocks edge higher on hopes of a debt ceiling deal
Today 01:10 PM
Gold outlook bullish despite short term struggles
Today 11:45 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:43 AM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Tesla stock rises as it plans to advertise cars
Today 10:03 AM
Oil, EUR/GBP outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:24 AM
EUR/USD, EUR/CHF forecast: European open inflation and US housing data on tap
Today 05:27 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Close-up of stock market board
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 11:43 AM
    Electric vehicle charging
    Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Tesla stock rises as it plans to advertise cars
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 10:03 AM
      Electric vehicle charging
      VinFast IPO: Everything you need to know about VinFast
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 10:30 AM
        China flag
        Alibaba FY2023 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 08:42 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.