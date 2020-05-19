A couple of price gaps in the USD

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 19, 2020 5:30 PM
9 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

A couple of price gaps in the USD

The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Tuesday with the exception of the JPY. On the economic data front, Housing Starts declined to 891K on month in April (900K expected), from a revised 1,276K in March. On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending May 15th are expected. Finally, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to hold a Meeting Minutes.

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF, JPY and USD. In Europe, the U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported jobless rate for the three months to March at 3.9% (vs 4.3% expected). ZEW survey results of May have been released for Germany (current situation at -93.5 vs -87.6; Investors’ confidence at 51.0 vs 28.2 in April).

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD and GBP.

The dollar index dropped 0.25pt to 99.419 the day's range was 99.230 - 99.731 compared to 99.580 - 100.467 in the previous session.

Using the “technical Insight” research tool under the Market Analysis tab, I searched for interesting Candlestick & Bar patterns and some price gaps were identified in the USD/CAD and the EUR/USD showing USD weakness after today's decline in the dollar index.

The EUR/USD confirmed a bullish gap. Gaps usually represent important areas of support or resistance. Gaps provide an indication of a financial instrument's SHORT-TERM outlook.

Source: GAIN Capital, Market Analysis Tab

Here is a bearish gap in the USD/CAD

Source: GAIN Capital, Market Analysis Tab

Happy Trading.

Related tags: Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
July 7, 2023 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
July 7, 2023 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
July 7, 2023 07:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
By:
Ryan Thaxton
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 6, 2023 10:32 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 6, 2023 03:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.