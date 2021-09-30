After an overnight tumble what comes next for the AUDUSD

September 30, 2021 4:41 AM
12 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies

However, other factors have contributed to the overnight surge higher in the US dollar, including last week's hawkish FOMC, nerves over the US debt ceiling and infrastructure negations, as well as rising bond yields and energy inflation fears.

Locally the AUDUSD has also been buffeted by headwinds somewhat unique to its situation.

The energy crisis in China and the Evergrande fiasco's impact on the property sector have seen both steel production and economic activity fall sharply. As a result, Goldman's have taken the knife to China's Q3 GDP forecasts and note that the global iron market has flipped from an 80Mt deficit in 1H21 to a 54Mt surplus in 2H21. Not a good outcome for the AUDUSD.

Over the weekend, the IMF warned that Australian authorities need to tighten lending standards to cool a red-hot housing market.

On Tuesday, the Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) comprising the RBA, APRA, and ASIC released a statement from its Quarterly meeting. The key takeaway is that speed limits on high debt to income lending will be likely be implemented at the FCR's next meeting in December.

If anything, this morning's upside surprise in August building approvals at +6.8% versus expectations of a 5% decline only reinforces the need to cool the housing market.

Overall these factors are likely to continue to remain a headwind for the AUDUSD and overshadow the imminent re-opening of NSW and Victoria.

Technically after breaking below support at .7220, the August .7106 low appears vulnerable. Should the .7106 level break, the risks are for a move towards medium-term support .7000c area. To negate the short and medium-term downside risks, the AUDUSD would need to first reclaim resistance at .7230/40 and then at .7320/30.


AUDUSD 30 Sep

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of September 30, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation


 

Related tags: Forex Forex AUD/USD AUD USD USD

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: ISM, PMI’s, NFP and two CB meetings in focus
Today 06:04 AM
Moderating inflation data boosts Indices, Commodities
Yesterday 07:52 PM
S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
Yesterday 12:28 PM
Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
Yesterday 12:12 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:08 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD forecast: Bullish trend intact as key data eyed
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 29, 2023 05:00 PM
      Research
      Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY breaks out despite bearish seasonality
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 29, 2023 03:06 PM
        Australian flag
        Australia's softer inflation could see the RBA hold rates next week
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 29, 2023 02:27 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.