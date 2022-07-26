Alibaba set for wider appeal with primary Hong Kong listing

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 26, 2022 11:33 AM
30 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Alibaba rose around 6% during Asian trade after announcing its intention to apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong.

 

Whilst Alibaba (BABA) is already available to trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) under the ticker 9988, it is only a secondary market. The company now intends to apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong to broaden and diversify its investor base, particularly in China and across Asia. Recent rule changes by HKEX allow Chinese companies to apply for dual listing following threats from the US to delist select Chinese companies.

 

Alibaba will now be available on ‘Stock Connect’, a cross-boundary investment channel which allows investors from both the Shanghai and Hong Kong Stock exchanges to trade the shares on either exchange. Ultimately this means greater opportunity for investors to get involved in the company.

 

 

Alibaba daily chart (9988 – Honk Kong listed):

20220726fbabaHK

We can see on the daily chart that Alibaba posted a strong rally following the news. It was seen on high volume which shows fresh buyers stepping into the market, and reinforced $100 as a strong level of support. With that said, a break beneath $100 could mark the beginning of a stronger move lower.

 

Note how OBV (on balance volume) remains elevated relative to price action, which suggests buyers have the upper hand. However, it remains within a tight range so any gains from here would need to be accompanied with a breakout on the OBV to confirm it.

 

 

Alibaba daily chart (BABA – US listed):

20220726babaFX

Price action on Alibaba’s daily chart shows it has effectively ranged between 73 – 126 since March. At the beginning of July two bearish hammers formed and it gapped lower, to mark a prominent top. It’s therefore possible we could see the stock break below 98, although today’s news is likely to see it rise within the 100 – 108 range. Therefore, we have a bullish bias within the 100 – 108 range, but equally open to an upside break of 108 or bearish break below 98 further out. And we may need to rely on the direction of the broader market to find out which side of this small range it breaks out of.

 

 

Hang Seng Daily Chart:

20220726hsiFX

The Hang Seng remains in a bearish channel on the weekly chart, although there are some signs that it wants to change its trend; a strong bullish hammer formed in March, a higher low formed in May and it is trying to form a higher low now. A bullish divergence also formed on the RSI. However, the RSI remains below 50 which shows weak momentum overall, and the large bearish candle two weeks ago suggests bears retain in control, in line with the downtrend. An inside week shows compression is underway, although if the market can hold above 20k then perhaps it can rise to retest the upper trendline and paint a bullish bias on the daily chart over the near-term.

 

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Alibaba Group Holding Hong Kong 50 Hang Seng Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
September 22, 2023 09:50 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
September 22, 2023 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
September 22, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
September 22, 2023 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
September 22, 2023 01:09 PM
Problems with the Magnificent Seven Stocks
September 22, 2023 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

stocks_02
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
September 22, 2023 04:00 PM
    stocks_05
    Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    September 22, 2023 02:36 PM
      Wall Street sign with a building in background
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 22, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 22, 2023 12:13 PM
        Forex trading
        Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Yields in focus – Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 22, 2023 11:00 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.