All is Good According to the FOMC Minutes

October 9, 2019 5:58 PM
4 views

The FOMC Minutes were released today and at the time of the meeting in September,  the Fed was happy that equity indices had rebounded from their selloff in August and members were discussing when they should END the “mid-cycle” adjustment.  However, lower interest rates abroad, the prolonged yield curve inversion, and several concerns about financial stability led Fed members to justify the 25bps rate cut.  Policymakers also promised “to make up for past inflation shortfalls with a sustained accommodative stance of policy that is intended to generate higher future inflation.” 

However, this meeting was before the dismal ISM Manufacturing and Services PMI and the poor PPI yesterday.  There are still problems with the overnight repo market.   And although Powell said earlier today, once again, that the economy is in a good place with a strong job market, yesterday he announced that the Fed will begin expanding it’s balance sheet once again (but it is not QE4) and that the Fed would remain data dependent.  After the minutes, markets continued to expect an 82% chance of a rate cut at the October 30th meeting.

The US Dollar was mostly unchanged versus other currencies on the release of the minutes, as the market had priced in most  of the remarks.  On the day, the DXY is mostly unchanged, putting in an inside candle, on an otherwise slow day.

Chart demonstrating performance of the USD against Germany Index in positive trend. Published in Oct 2019 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

China-US trade talks should continue to be the focus for the remainder of the week.  As always, keep your eyes open for new headlines and tweets!


Related tags: Dollar Interest rates Fed FOMC USD Forex Central Bank PPI

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 11:30 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 13, 2023 02:31 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.