Anta Sports Critical Bullish Breakout

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 14, 2020 1:03 AM
1 views
Uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Anta Sports (2020-hk), a sportswear company and a constituent of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, will report first half earnings on August 25. Its rival Li Ning (2331-hk) posted promising first half results, with adjusted net income growing 22% on year and share price has surged 10% during market hours today. 

Meanwhile, Hang Seng Indexes Company will announce quarterly review result for the Hang Seng Index after market close today. Anta Sports is one of the companies tipped for adding to the major index, even though it is a less favorite than Alibaba (9988-hk) and Meituan Dianping (3690-hk). 

From a technical point of view, Anta Sports is gathering upside momentum as it has shown a critical breakout on a daily chart. It has broken above a head and shoulder bottom and a bullish flag pattern. The level at $77.70 might be consider as the nearest support, with prices likely to test the resistances at $90.20 and $103.30. Alternatively, losing $77.70 would suggest that the next support at $73.00 may be exposed.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Stocks China earnings

Latest market news

EURGBP outlook, USDJPY outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:03 AM
European Open: China’s CPI barely inflates, BOE meeting in focus
Today 06:08 AM
Gold Analysis: It looks tough at the top for gold
Today 03:03 AM
Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets remain calm
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as US CPI cools
Yesterday 04:47 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY testing key support at 134.00
Yesterday 04:43 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Stocks articles

Close-up of stock market board
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:51 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 rises as Melrose and Compass Group raise outlook
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 06:48 AM
      downtrend chart
      Swing trading strategies
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      May 9, 2023 11:00 AM
        Dow Jones forecast: Where next for Disney stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        May 9, 2023 09:20 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.