Apple and Amazon Maintain Bullish Momentum Ahead of Earnings

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 9, 2020 1:11 AM
8 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Apple (AAPL): Bullish Trend Line Intact

Apple will report its 4Q results on October 29 after market close. The U.S. tech giant has not provided guidance for the quarter and thus analysts' forecast range is quite wide. According to Bloomberg, median estimate for EPS is $0.695 (range $0.540-$0.860) and median forecast for revenue is $63.46 billion (range $54.55-$70.55 billion).


On the other hand, investors will keep an eye on Apple's online event next Tuesday (Oct 13), amid expectations on the unveiling of new 5G-capable iPhones.


On a daily chart, Apple's technical outlook remains bullish as it is supported by a rising trend line drawn from March. More recently, it has broken above a short-term bearish channel, potentially signaling an end of downside correction. The level at $108 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $120 and $129 respectively.

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Amazon.com (AMAZ): Bullish Consolidation

Amazon.com (AMAZ) is expected to report 3Q results on October 23 and it previously provided a 3Q revenue guidance of $87-$93 billion (Bloomberg median forecast $92 billion) and operating income guidance of $2.0-$5.0 billion (Bloomberg median forecast $4.63 billion).


From a technical point of view, Amazon.com is trading within a bullish consolidation range after a rally started from March. Previously, it has broken above a shorter-term declining channel, signaling an end of downside correction. The level at $3000 may be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $3350 and $3552 respectively.

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Abe Apple Equities Stocks Tech Stocks

Latest market news

USD/CAD in the crossfire of CA CPI and FOMC: European open – 19/09/2023
Today 04:41 AM
Nasdaq 100: higher, flatter Fed funds profile a headwind for tech stocks
Today 04:19 AM
EUR/USD suffers its worst weekly run in 26 years ahead of FOMC
Today 02:20 AM
Crude oil: risk-laden week and bullish sentiment pose a threat to fresh longs
Today 12:02 AM
Gold bulls reclaim key levels, ASX 200 pulls back to support: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:36 PM
S&P 500 stalled ahead of Fed meeting, Oil price hits 2-year high
Yesterday 06:57 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Abe articles

S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
April 25, 2023 02:36 PM
    Chart showing uptrend
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Eyes turn to Big Tech earnings season
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    April 19, 2023 09:35 AM
      AMC stock: Is the cinema chain a takeover target?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      March 29, 2023 01:55 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        The Nasdaq 100 outlook is underpinned by just seven companies
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 27, 2023 03:46 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.