Apple Enters the Phase of Consolidation

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 15, 2020 12:35 AM
14 views
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Apple retreated around 16% since the early September as investors are re-valuing that whether the growth of technology stocks could support such a high P/E level.

Today, Apple is going to hold the online event for a new product launch. Investors are expected that Apple will upgrade the Apple Watch with features, such as a faster processor and a blood oxygen meter. Apple watch is one of best selling devices for the company, which generated a revenue of $24.5 billion in fiscal 2019.

From a technical point of view, the stock posted an inverted V-shape reversal signal and broke below the 20-day moving average. The relative strength index also breaks below the rising trend line. 

As the stock prices have not broken below the 50-day moving average and the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $108. It would expect that the stock remains in the phase of consolidation. A break below the support level at $108 would fill the gap at $96, which occurred on July 31. 

Alternatively, only a break above the resistance level at $123 would rebuild the upward momentum and bring a re-test of $138.

Market chart tracking performance of Apple INC showing positive trends. Published in September 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Apple Equities Tech Stocks

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Yesterday 12:37 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Apple articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
July 19, 2023 02:55 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100, Apple: July has favoured bulls over the past thirty years
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 11, 2023 03:22 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Nasdaq, Dow Jones analysis: Get your headset around Apple’s key reversal
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 6, 2023 03:16 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: Can Apple earn a $3 trillion valuation?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 5, 2023 02:17 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.