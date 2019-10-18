As Markets Await Brexit Vote USDMXN Trading at Key Level

October 18, 2019 1:39 PM
2 views

Ahead of the vote by UK Parliament on Brexit,  most of the currency markets will be watching for headlines that will give them a better indication of which way the vote will swing.  If the Brexit vote passes, stock indexes will most likely trade higher.  If the vote fails, stock indexes are likely to trade lower.  What does that mean for USD/MXN?  Over time, the S&P 500 and USD/MXN are inversely correlated. As stocks trade higher, USD/MXN generally trades lower, and vice versa.  Therefore, if the vote passes and stocks trade higher, USD/MXN is likely to trade lower.  If the vote fails, stocks are likely to trade lower, and USD/MXN is likely to trade higher.  The green line in the chart below is the S&P 500, which is plotted vs USD/MXN. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com, CME

Notice how important of an inflection point the 19.18 level has been in the past for USD/MXN.  It has traded around that level since the price has been trading in a symmetrical triangle from mid-April 2018.  And here we are once again near that level.  Not only is the area around 19.18 acting as a support zone right now, but there are a few other confluences of support in this area as well:

  1. 19.65 is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement from the lows on July 8th to the highs on August 29th
  2. 19.65 is also  coincidentally (or not) the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the low on September 19th to the high on October 2nd.
  3. Below here, near 19.07 is the rising trendline from the previously mentioned symmetrical triangle. 


Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 60-minute time frame,  USD/MNX is trading in a falling wedge formation.  Typically, in a falling wedge, price will break out to the topside.  The target for the breakout of a falling wedge is a 100% retracement of the wedge, which would target near 19.63.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Is the market positioning itself in USD/MXN for the Brexit vote to fail?  Probably not.  But one must be leery of how the Brexit vote will have ripple effects across other currency pairs, not just Euro and Sterling pairs.


Related tags: Forex USD Brexit Dollar

Latest market news

Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:30 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 05:13 AM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 10, 2023 11:28 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 10, 2023 04:41 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.