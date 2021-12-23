As the vol episode of December subsides a better prognosis emerges for the NZDUSD

December 23, 2021 8:19 AM
10 views

 

This week, a sense of calm has returned, supported by another round of research that shows the Omicron variant is less likely to require hospital treatment than the Delta variant.

Along with economic data released overnight that showed the Omicron outbreak has thus failed to dent the economic recovery in the U.S.

Revised GDP data showed the U.S. economy grew by a faster than expected 2.3% in Q3, above preliminary estimates of 2.1%. The Consumer Confidence index rose to 115.8 in December, up 111.9 last month. 

Also, soothing nerves, U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated that the government would not reintroduce mobility restrictions and reports that President Biden remains hopeful that a deal can still be done with Senator Manchin to pass the $2tn stimulus bill through Congress.

 

Reflecting the factors outlined above, the VIX index has eased from a high of 27.39 at the start of the week to close at 18.62 overnight, helping the antipodean currencies begin to regain lost ground.

Adding intrigue to the NZDUSD story, IMM data ending December 14th shows that NZD longs were cut in a 3.8 sigma week on week change, the second-largest position cleanse in the history of the NZD IMM data, triggered by a sustained break below .6800c.

However, since then, the NZDUSD has formed a double low at .6701, just ahead of nine-month trend channel support, coming in at .6680, providing evidence of basing.

Providing the NZDUSD continues to respect the support at .6700/80, a break above resistance at .6820/30 would open the way for the NZDUSD to rally towards the next upside level at .6880/00 into year-end.

NZDUSD DAILY CHART 23RD OF DEC

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of December 23rd, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: NZD USD Forex

Latest market news

Euro analysis: EUR/USD hits a 6-week low, 1.08 in sight?
Today 02:39 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks edge higher on hopes of a debt ceiling deal
Today 01:10 PM
Gold outlook bullish despite short term struggles
Today 11:45 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:43 AM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Tesla stock rises as it plans to advertise cars
Today 10:03 AM
Oil, EUR/GBP outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:24 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest NZD USD articles

Market chart
The RBNZ surprise with a 50bp interest rate hike
By:
Matt Simpson
April 5, 2023 03:37 AM
    downtrend chart
    New Zealand consumers are not helping out NZD/USD as it trades at 3-month lows
    By:
    Joe Perry CMT
    February 27, 2023 08:18 PM
      downtrend chart
      Will NZD/USD take out the March 2020 lows?
      By:
      Joe Perry CMT
      October 17, 2022 06:59 PM
        downtrend chart
        Will NZD/USD take out the March 2020 lows?
        By:
        Joe Perry CMT
        October 17, 2022 06:59 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.