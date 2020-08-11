Asia Morning August 12

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 11, 2020 10:38 PM
1 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Tuesday, U.S. stocks ended in negative territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 104 points (-0.38%) to 27686 and the S&P 500 dropped 26 points (-0.80%) to 3333. Both indexes halted a seven-session rally. The Nasdaq 100 fell 209 points (-1.89%) to 10876 posting a three-day decline.


S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Investors were concerned after Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said there was no progress on talks for a COVID-19 relief package.

Technology Hardware & Equipment (-2.45%), Utilities (-2.13%) and Real Estate (-1.87%) sectors led the market lower. Newmont Mining (NEM -7.39%), Occidental Petroleum (OXY -8.01%) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -6.52%) lost the most.    

Meanwhile, Wynn Resorts (WYNN +8.36%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +7.32%), TripAdvisor (TRIP +4.53%) and  Expedia (EXPE +3.78%) posted gains. 

Regarding U.S. economic data, Producer Prices increased 0.6% on month in July (+0.3% expected, -0.2% in June).

European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 1.68%, Germany's DAX 30 surged 2.04%, France's CAC 40 climbed 2.41% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.71%.

U.S. government bond prices remained under pressure, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 0.657% from 0.571% Monday.

Precious metals were sold hard as investors turned optimistic that a coronavirus vaccine would come soon. Spot gold price nose-dived $115.00 or 5.70% to $1,911 an ounce, the biggest daily dollar slide in over seven years. Spot silver price plummeted 14.84% to $24.80 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (September) declined 0.8% to $41.61 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index marked a day-low of 93.18 before bouncing back to 93.64, broadly unchanged from the prior session.

EUR/USD was little changed at 1.1737. The German ZEW Current Situation Index fell to -81.3 in August (-69.5 expected) from -80.9 in July while Expectations Index climbed to 71.5 (55.8 expected) from 59.3. The eurozone's industrial production for June will reported later in the day (+10.0% on month expected).

GBP/USD slipped 0.2% to 1.3051. Official data showed that U.K. jobless rate was steady at 3.9% in the April-June period (4.2% expected). Later today, second quarter GDP (-22.3% on year expected) and June industrial production (+9.0% on month expected) will be released.

USD/JPY advanced 0.5% to 106.53.

USD/CAD lost 0.3% to 1.3308. Government data showed that Canada's housing starts rose to an annualized rate of 245,600 units in July (205,000 units expected) from 212,100 units in June.

Meanwhile, NZD/USD was down 0.4% to 0.6564. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to keep its benchmark rate at 0.25% unchanged later today.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

S&P 500 at risk in ‘gathering storm’
Today 11:07 AM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
May 19, 2023 09:32 PM
Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
May 19, 2023 07:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
May 19, 2023 06:22 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
May 19, 2023 12:51 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
May 19, 2023 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Crude oil outlook: WTI bottom? - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 16, 2023 04:17 PM
    Research
    Commitment of traders report (COT):
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 14, 2023 08:02 AM
      downtrend chart
      Swing trading strategies
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      May 9, 2023 11:00 AM
        Energy
        WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 5, 2023 01:26 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.