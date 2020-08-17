Asia Morning August 18

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 17, 2020 11:02 PM
3 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Monday, the Nasdaq 100 Index charged 124 points (+1.11%) higher to a fresh record close of 11288. The S&P 500 added 9 points (+0.27%) to 3382, just below its record close of 3386 seen in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86 points (-0.31%) to 27844.


Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Automobiles & Components (+2.51%), Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+1.68%) and Retailing (+1.43%) sectors performed the best, while Bank (-2.39%), Insurance (-1.42%) and Diversified Financials (-0.92%) sectors were laggards.

Barrick Gold (GOLD +11.63%) jumped after a public filing revealed that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had taken a new stake in the gold miner, 

Shares of cancer drug developer Principia Biopharma (PRNB +9.38%) rose after French drugmaker Sanofi agreed to buy it for $100 per share. 

On the other hand, American Airlines Group (AAL -5.33%), Carnival Corp (CCL -5.11%) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY -4.99%) were top losers.

Approximately 62.6% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 76.8% were trading above their 20-day moving average. 

Regarding U.S. economic data, the Empire Manufacturing Index posted 3.7 in August, compared to 15.0 expected and 17.2 in July. 

Housing Starts for July (annualized rate rising to 1.240 million units expected) will be reported later today.

European stocks closed higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.32%, Germany's DAX 30 added 0.15%, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.18%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.61%.

U.S. government bond prices traded higher, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield eased further to 0.682%.

Spot gold price jumped $40.00 (+2.08%) to $1,985 an ounce, and spot silver price surged 3.96% to $27.49 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (September) advanced 2.1% to $42.89 a barrel. Reports showed that major oil producers from the OPEC-plus group stuck to their agreed emergency production cuts in July.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.3% on day to 92.82, down for a fourth straight session.

EUR/USD rose 0.3% to 1.1873, posting a four-day rally.

GBP/USD gained 0.2% to 1.3104. It is reported that the British government is hopeful of a post-Brexit trade deal with European Union next month, as the two sides entered their seventh round of negotiations.

USD/JPY dropped 0.5% to 106.04. 

Commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher against the greenback. AUD/USD advanced 0.6% to 0.7214 and NZD/USD was up 0.3% to 0.6554, while USD/CAD lost 0.3% to 1.3225.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 rebounds even as US debt is put on negative watch
Today 05:21 PM
Dow forecast: Debt limit impasse and bear trend continue
Today 04:36 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY probes 140 ahead of Core PCE
Today 03:37 PM
$80 Oil, despite current weakness?
Today 02:21 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI struggles despite OPEC+ cuts, stronger US economy
Today 01:19 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as Nvidia soars, US GDP is revised higher
Today 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: RBNZ hike, UK CPI data and Fed minutes loom
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 05:30 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Crude Oil Outlook: “Watch Out” Crude Bears – Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
      Downtrend arrow
      A guide to market risk
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      May 23, 2023 08:30 AM
        Oil rig on an grey day
        Crude oil outlook: WTI could climb to $80
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 22, 2023 05:49 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.