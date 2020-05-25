Asia Morning US Stock Futures Advance Over 1P

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 25, 2020 11:17 PM
4 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Monday U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial Day. However, Major Stock Index (Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100) Futures were still up over 1%.  


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Later today, U.S. New Home Sales (a decline to an annualized rate of 480,000 units in April expected) and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index (a rise to 87.0 in May expected) will be reported.

In the Asia Pacific region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (+0.1%) avoided drifting lower after tumbling over 5% last Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index gained 1.7%, and Australia's ASX 200 Index jumped 2.2%.

European stocks were broadly higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rising 1.5%. Germany's DAX surged 2.9%, and France's CAC gained 2.2%. The U.K. market was closed for a bank holiday. 

Spot gold price retreated $7 (-0.5%) to $1,726 an ounce.

Brent crude oil futures (July) advanced 1.1% to $35.53 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index was little changed at 99.81, amid holiday-thinned trading.

EUR/USD slipped 0.1% yo 1.0896. Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the European Central Bank "will probably need to go even further", as it has room to act. On the other hand, the German IFO Business Climate Index climbed to 79.5 in May (78.5 expected) from 74.2 in April and Expectations Index bounced to 80.1 (75.0 expected) from 69.4.


Related tags: Commodities Forex Indices

Latest market news

FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 08:59 AM
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
July 21, 2023 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
July 21, 2023 01:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Energy
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 10, 2023 01:20 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 3, 2023 02:50 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 26, 2023 03:19 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.