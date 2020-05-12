Asia Morning US Stocks Lower on Health Official Warning

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 12, 2020 11:27 PM
1 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Tuesday U.S. stocks gave up early gains to close in negative territory, as market sentiment was dampened by a top health official's warning on reopening the economy.  .

In a remote testimony to Congress, Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the coronavirus was not yet under control, adding: "There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control and (...) could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 457 points (-1.9%) to 23,764, the S&P 500 fell 60 points (-2.1%) to 2,870, and the Nasdaq 100 lost 186 points (-2.0%) to 9,112.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Real Estate (-4.25%), Banks (-3.51%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (-3.22%) sectors lost the most.

Coty (COTY -9.4%), Albemarle (ALB -8.0%), Morgan Stanley (MS -3.5%), BlackRock (BLK -7.8%) and Cummins (CMI -5.1%) showed marked losses.  

On the technical side, about 29.9% (29.8% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 64.9% (74.9% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

Regarding U.S. economic data, Consumer Price Index declined 0.8% on month in April (as expected), the biggest decrease since 2008. The U.S. government recorded a monthly budget deficit of 737.9 billion dollars in April (737.0 billion dollars expected).

And the National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index fell to 90.9 in April (84.0 expected).

Later today, April Producer Price Index (-0.5% on month expected) will be reported.

European stocks were mixed, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index adding 0.3%. Germany's DAX was little changed, France's CAC fell 0.4%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.9%.

U.S. Treasury prices rebounded pressing the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to 0.679% from 0.724% Monday.

Spot gold price gained 6 dollars to $1,701 an ounce.

Saudi Arabia announced plans to cut oil production in June by an extra 1 million barrels a day to 7.5 million, the lowest level since 2002. Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its 2020 domestic oil production forecast to an average 11.7 million barrels per day, down 500,000 barrels a day from 2019. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (June) jumped 6.8% to $25.78 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index fell 0.2% on day to 100.00. U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted: "As long as other countries are receiving the benefits of Negative Rates, the USA should also accept the 'GIFT'."

Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

EUR/USD, AUD/USD forecast – Forex Friday
Today 01:39 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Risk sentiment falters after a hawkish Powell
Today 12:48 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Micron and Carnival
Today 12:39 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Meta and Apple shares fall from highs
Today 12:01 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:57 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK retail sales and consumer confidence improve
Today 07:14 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Quarry and various stones
History of commodity markets
By:
Ryan Thaxton
Yesterday 02:49 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 19, 2023 03:42 AM
      Feature image of stock market figures and indices
      S&P 500, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 12th June 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 12, 2023 12:45 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD, Gold analysis: European open – 31st May 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 31, 2023 05:07 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.