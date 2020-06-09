Asia Morning US Stocks Mixed Nasdaq 100 at Record Again

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 9, 2020 11:00 PM
3 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. The Nasdaq 100 marked another record close at 9967 (+65 points or 0.7%), while the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 300 points (-1.1%) to 27272, and the S&P 500 fell 25 points (-0.8%) to 3207. 


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Technology Hardware & Equipment (+1.93%), Retailing (+1.14%) and Media (+0.48%) sectors were the best performers, while Automobiles & Components (-5.26%), Energy (-3.59%) and Capital Goods (-2.6%) sectors lost the most.

Apple (AAPL +3.16%) and Amazon.com (AMZN +3.04%) closed at record highs.  

On the technical side, about 68.8% (60.6% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 94.7% (92.7% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

Regarding U.S. economic data front, the National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index rose to 94.4 in May (92.5 expected), and Wholesale Inventories (final reading) grew 0.3% on month in April (+0.4% expected).

Later today, U.S. Consumer Price Index (flat in May expected) will be reported. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep its key interest rates unchanged.

European stocks got deeper in negative territory, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index losing 1.2%. Both Germany's DAX and France's CAC fell 1.6%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 2.1%.

U.S. Treasury prices rebounded further, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield declined to 0.829% from 0.883% Monday.

Spot gold price was up for a second day as it added $16.00 (+1.0%) to $1,714 an ounce.

Oil prices pared early losses to settle higher. The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its 2020 oil price forecasts while lowering its projection for U.S. oil production. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (July) climbed 2.0% to $38.94 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.2% on day to 96.39.

EUR/USD climbed 0.4% to 1.1335. Official data showed that the eurozone's first quarter GDP posted -3.1% on year (-3.2% on year expected). On the other hand, German exports declined 24.0% on month in April (-15.6% expected) and imports dropped 16.5% (-16.0% expected).

GBP/USD fell 0.1% to 1.2717, snapping an eight-day rally.

USD/JPY slid 0.6% to 107.78. This morning, government data showed that Japan's core machine orders dropped 12.0% on month in April (-7.0% expected).

Related tags:

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Today 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Today 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Today 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Today 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Today 11:34 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.