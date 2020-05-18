Asia Morning US Stocks Surge on Virus Vaccine Hopes

On Monday, U.S. stocks soared after Drug-makerreported positive results for aWhile lockdowns continued to ease nationwide, market sentiment was also boosted by's comments over the weekend that the central bank still had tools to support the economy.Thesurged 912 points (+3.9%) to 24597, thejumped 90 points (+3.2%) to 2953, and thewas up 179 points (+2.0%) to 9331.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView





Automobiles & Components (+9.23%), Energy (+7.55%) and Banks (+7.18%) sectors performed the best.Stocks in travel-related sectors such as Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH +17.95%), United Airlines (UAL +21.13%) and Expedia (EXPE +18.62%) were top gainers within the S&P 500.General Motors (GM +9.63%), Ford (F +8.37%), Best Buy (BBY +10.88%) and FedEx (FDX +10.85%) also gained big.On the technical side, about 26.2% (26.6% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 38.6% (37.8% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.Later today, U.S. official data on Housing Starts for April (a decline to an annualized rate of 904,000 units expected) will be released.European stocks also saw beefy gains, with thesurging 4.1%. Germany's DAX soared 5.7%, France's CAC jumped 5.2%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 4.3%.U.S. Treasury prices eased further, as the benchmarkadvanced to 0.741% from 0.640% Friday, the highest level in over five weeks.price halted a four-session rally as it retreated 10 dollars (-0.6%) to $1,730 an ounce.Oil prices kept showing upward momentum, ascharged 8.1% higher to $31.82 a barrel.On the forex front, theon day to 99.62, while promising trial results from Moderna's coronavirus vaccine lifted investors' risk appetite.